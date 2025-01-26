WATCH - Late 3 Lifts No. 1 Auburn Past No. 6 Tennessee
AUBURN, Ala. – Miles Kelly swished a second-chance corner 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to give No. 1 Auburn the lead and the top-ranked Tigers ended the game on a 6-0 run to defeat No. 6 Tennessee 53-51 Saturday at Neville Arena.
“We can play better, and we still were able to beat a great team,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We’ve won four of the last six games in the last possession. It’s going to be a battle every night, but we are happy with this one because that’s a great team.”
Johni Broome returned in a big way, leading Auburn with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in 33 minutes. Chaney Johnson added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
“It felt amazing to compete with my brothers and be back on the court with them,” said Broome, who missed two games with an ankle injury. “I always want to be out there to help them win, help them grind it out. It was a rough one but we got it done.”
Chaz Lanier’s transition 3-pointer started a 6-0 Tennessee run that gave the Volunteers a four-point lead with 2:07 to play.
Tahaad Pettiford’s floater pulled the Tigers within two with 1:46 remaining, then Auburn forced a turnover and a missed shot on successive Tennessee possessions.
The Volunteers blocked Broome’s shot, but the All-American got the rebound and passed to Kelly in the corner for a 3 that brought the crowd to its feet with a decibel level that rivals any in the venue’s history.
“I was backing up to the 3-point line. He saw me and threw it to me,” Kelly said. “As soon as it left my hands, I knew it was good. Those are the moments I live for.”
Auburn got another stop, and Broome grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 13.7 seconds remaining. Tennessee fouled Pettiford, who made one of two free throws for a two-point Auburn lead with 12.7 to play.
After a Tennessee timeout, Zakei Zeigler missed a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 5 seconds left, and Broome rebounded to secure Auburn’s 11th straight victory.
“What Johni did with his rehab all week to be able to come out and affect winning so much,” Pearl said. “All he cared about was winning. As a leader, it’s another statement.”
Leading by two at the half, Broome scored Auburn’s first four points of the second half before Tennessee claimed the lead with a 6-0 run.
Pettiford scored five consecutive Auburn points on a pair of drives and a free throw to put Auburn ahead 31-30. The freshman scored all eight of his points in the second half, making 3 of 4 shots.
“He lives for the moment,” Broome said of Pettiford. “He made a couple buckets when we needed a bucket. It shows his character as a freshman. We rely on him at times and he delivered for us. We need everybody on the team and he’s a big part of this team.”
Kelly broke a 40-40 tie with Auburn’s second 3-pointer of the game, but Tennessee answered less than a minute later with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 45-45 with 4:43 remaining.
“A high-level game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Both teams played extremely hard both ways. We battled a great basketball team, a team that’s extremely well coached.”
Broome checked in for the first time to a big ovation at the 17:19 mark of the first half.
In the face of suffocating defense from both teams, Auburn and Tennessee combined to miss 20 of the 21 3-pointers attempted in the first half.
Broome’s corner 3 broke a 10-10, then Chad Baker-Mazara made three free throws after drawing a foul to put the Tigers ahead by six with 7:38 to play.
A 6-0 Tennessee run erased Auburn’s lead but Dylan Cardwell and Baker-Mazara each made a pair of free throws to give Auburn a 22-20 halftime lead despite shooing 21.9 percent in the half.
Auburn (18-1, 6-0) returns to the road at LSU Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on SEC Network and the Auburn Sports Network.
“The big key is you can’t get too high or too low,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to get better. I’ve got to do a better job. The book is out on everybody. What’s Plan B? What’s Plan C? We’ve got to come up with it.”
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on X: @jeff_shearer
POSTGAME NOTES
• With the win, Auburn has now won eight of the last 11 against Tennessee. The Tigers lead the Volunteers, 32-24, in games played on the Plains including 6-4 at Neville Arena, where Auburn has won five straight in the series. UT leads the series 81-46 overall.
• Ten of the last 12 games in the series, including the last six, have been decided by 10 points or fewer. Four of the last six have been decided by five or fewer.
• Auburn is now 9-7 against Tennessee under head coach Bruce Pearl including 6-1 at Neville Arena. Pearl is 11-7 against Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes including 9-6 at Auburn coaching against Tennessee. He was 2-1 at Tennessee against Barnes’ Texas squads.
• The Tigers are now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this season with wins over No. 4 Houston (74-69), No. 5 Iowa State (83-81), at Texas (87-82), at South Carolina (66-63), at No. 23 Georgia (70-68 and over No. 6 Tennessee (53-51). Their largest lead of the game was six points at 16-10 at the 7:38 mark of the first half, while the Volunteers’ largest lead was two points at 51-49 with 1:46 remaining in the game.
• Auburn has won eight of its last nine against ranked opponents including a nation’s best seven victories over Top 25 opponents against just one defeat this season. The Tigers have defeated ranked opponents in three-straight games for the second time in program history and have knocked off ranked SEC opponents in three-straight games for the first time ever.
• The only other time Auburn defeated ranked opponents in three straight games came in the 2019 NCAA Tournament when the Tigers defeated 17th-ranked Kansas 89-75, No. 3 North Carolina 97-80 and seventh-ranked Kentucky 77-71 in overtime to advance to the only Final Four in program history.
• The Tigers’ seven wins over ranked opponents sets a new program record, breaking the old mark of six ranked wins in 2018-19. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is the highest-ranked opponent Auburn has defeated at Neville Arena since the Tigers knocked off the fifth-ranked Volunteers, 84-80, in 2019.
• Auburn is 3-6 in Top 10 matchups all-time including 2-1 this season after the fourth-ranked Tigers beat No. 5 Iowa State, 83-81, at the Maui Invitational and No. 2 Auburn fell, 84-78, at ninth-ranked Duke, before the top-ranked Tigers’ win over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.
• Auburn improves to 18-1 overall and remains the only undefeated team in SEC play at 6-0. It marks the fifth time in program history the Tigers have won at least 18 of its first 19 games and the first time since they started 22-1 during the 2021-22 season. This season marks the third time all-time Auburn has opened SEC play 6-0 after starting league play 10-0 in 2022 and 11-0 in 1959.
• AU’s win over Tennessee moves the Tigers’ winning streak to 11, which is tied for the 10th-longest winning streak in program history and is their 12th-straight win over SEC opponents dating back to last season. It was the sixth time Auburn has won at least 11-straight games under head coach Bruce Pearl and the first time since the Tigers also won 11-straight contests last season.
• Auburn went with the starting lineup of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly, Chad Baker-Mazara, Chaney Johnson and Dylan Cardwell. Jones and Cardwell have started all 19 games this season. Kelly has started 17 games, while Johnson has started the last three games.
• AU held a 22-20 halftime lead. The Tigers improve to 15-0 when they lead at half this season.
• Auburn has held seven of its first 19 opponents to under 60 points this season, including five of the last 11, after holding Tennessee to 51 points. It was the fewest points Auburn has held an SEC opponent to since holding Arkansas to 51 points in last year’s SEC opener. The Tigers held the Volunteers to 31.5 percent (17-of-54) shooting overall and 18.2 percent (4-of-22) from 3-point range. It was the seventh time the Tigers have held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from long range this season including the third time in the last four games.
• Johni Broome finished with game highs of 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to go with two assists to record his 71st career double-double. He came off the bench for just the second time in 85 career games at Auburn and just the fifth time in his collegiate career. Broome moved past Doc Robinson and Gary Redding for 19th all-time on Auburn’s career scoring list finishing the night with 1,345 points. He also finished the night with 203 blocks in his Auburn career, joining Kyle Davis and Mamadou N’diaye as the only players in program history with 200 blocks.
• Chaney Johnson scored in double figures for the ninth time this season and the fifth time in the last nine games as he finished with 10 points on 5-of-8 field goals. He also added four rebounds, one block and one steal against the Vols.
• Chad Baker-Mazara and Ja’Heim Hudson each played in their 100th career game on Saturday night.