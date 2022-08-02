WATCH: Yohan Traore finishes with authority in Israel

Yohan Traore scored his first career points in an Auburn uniform after receiving a pass from K.D. Johnson, then making a spin move and slamming it down.

The move Traore made to be able to score the basket was beautiful, and I'm sure it got a lot of Auburn fans excited for what he is going to be able to do on the court this year.

He does not look like a big man when the ball is in his hands. He looks very comfortable and has a pretty good handle for a player of his size.

Traore has also rebounded the ball well in Auburn'sAuburn's first game in Israel. He has really strong hands and sucks in rebounds like a vacuum.

We are nearing halftime in this contest, and Auburn is absolutely dominating the Israeli U-20 team.

The way the Tigers have played so far in their first game in Israel will get many Auburn fans excited for the season to come.

Game two is this Sunday at 12:00 pm CT against the Israel All Star Select Team. The Auburn Tigers take on the Israel National team on Monday at 12:00 pm CT. All games are on the SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein on the call.

