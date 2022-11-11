WBB: Tigers Overcome Adversity, Escape Clash With South Alabama

There was no shortage in adversity for the Auburn women's basketball team on Thursday night; juniors Romi Levy and Precious Johnson were unable to take the hard wood with their squad for the second consecutive game, Aicha Coulibaly was involved in what appeared to be an injury-inducing collision in the first five minutes of play and head coach Johnnie Harris was a last-minute scratch due to illness.

Needless to say, the Tigers' 71-62 victory over South Alabama — led by assistant coach Damitria Buchanan — was anything but a typical night at Neville Arena.

Freshman guard Kaitlyn Duhon was unfazed.

The five-foot-10 native Houston, Texas native stole the show in the early going, posting 13 points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks in the first half, willing her squad into a double-digit lead going into the halftime intermission.

Although likely the story of the contest, Duhon was not alone in her efforts to ascend the Tigers past South Alabama; after returning from injury, Coulibaly was out for blood. Despite posting a mere six points and three rebounds early, the preseason all-conference forward returned to the form Tiger fans have come to expect from her on a nightly basis, posting 19 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals.

On the defensive end of the floor, the young group's absence of height quickly emerged as a blaring spot of weakness. The visiting Jags continued to challenge the Tiger guards, fighting their way to the foul line on seven occasions late and effectively keeping the red and blue in the game.

Auburn's inability to restrict their foes from the charity stripe and lack-luster performance on the boards resulted in a lead which never grew larger than 14.

After playing a pair of games in the span of 72 hours, Auburn has the opportunity to spend the next six days healing up, getting back to work and preparing to host a Georgia Tech hungry for revenge on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tipoff between the Tigers and the Yellow Jackets is set for 7 p.m. CT.