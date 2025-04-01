What Auburn Tigers Can Learn from Their Loss to Florida Gators
Since their last tangle on February 8th, the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators forged wholly different paths on their way to San Antonio. Now, they each stand 40 minutes away from a spot in the championship game.
Florida won round one against Auburn rather convincingly in Auburn 90-81. Now, Bruce Pearl's charges must adapt, adjust and overcome, if they want to see basketball next Monday night. While that seems easier said than done, Auburn can get the job done. Here's how.
Perimeter Lockdown
Last Saturday, Walter Clayton, Jr. played out of his mind, scoring 30 points, leading UF to a five-point victory over Texas Tech. Save for a 13-point performance against Maryland, Clayton's tournament run borders on nothing short of phenomenal. With just eight points at the half, the senior guard moved to take over.
With 1:47 remaining in the game, down 75-72, Clayton hit back-to-back threes, putting the Gators ahead for good. Auburn needs to take a team approach to slowing Clayton. Denver Jones is Auburn's best defensive guard, and Miles Kelly flashes the quickest hands of any of the guards. They need hound Clayton, forcing bad shots and making him pass the ball. The only way to compete against a guard with the hot hand,
Smarter Shot Selection
During the first meeting, the Tigers shot 42.9% from the field. On its own, that number disappoints. The types of shots Auburn took raised concerns. Fallaway threes and shots with multiple defenders near, just didn't make sense for a team with a dominating post player.
While Johni Broome attempted 19 shots, he only took two free throws. With a finalist for National Player of the Year, a post scorer right there, why not throw the ball inside? Too often, lapses in judgement hurt the Tigers in that game. Now, they need to play smarter with the ball in regard to shot selection.
CBM Improvement
Since his 22-point outburst in a win against Texas A&M, senior forward Chad Baker-Mazara fell into a deep offensive funk. Tallying double-figures in just two of his last eight games, he's shooting just 27.5% in the tournament. The team needs him to return to his role as a scoring option that will give Florida problems.
Bottom Line
Unfortunately for Auburn, Florida rides the momentum of comeback victories with immeasurable confidence.
However, even thought they're the top overall-seed, most of the pressure is on the Florida Gators. Auburn was a big favorite when they met in February, now they're the underdog being unanimously picked by ESPN to lose in the Final Four.
Auburn turned from the hunted into the hunter over the course of the last two months, and they need that urgency they lacked at times in losses if they're going to advance to the finals.