BREAKING: Auburn Tigers' Permanent SEC Opponents for Next 4 Years Revealed

Auburn's three annual foes through at least 2029 have been announced.

Gunner Norene

Auburn's three permanent SEC opponents for the next four years have been released.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The SEC revealed each team’s three permanent opponents for the coming years on Tuesday evening, and the Auburn Tigers received an expected draw.

Auburn will face Alabama, Georgia, and Vanderbilt every season for the next four years, originally reported by On3’s Chris Low on Monday via X.

As the SEC transitions to a nine-conference game format at the start of the 2026 season, the league announced a few weeks ago that every school will have three permanent opponents. Under the new system, which runs through at least 2029, the other six matchups will rotate so that each SEC team will face every other team at least once every two years, while each school is set to visit and host every other team within the four-year span.

The permanent matchups will also be re-evaluated every four years, meaning the Tigers could potentially see some changes in 2029. The league prioritized “protecting traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, rotational frequency and ensuring a home and away balance with a Power 4 non-conference opponent for the 2026 season” while scheduling each team’s annual foes, according to Low.

Here is a recap of the other 15 SEC teams’ three permanent conference opponents through at least 2029:

Alabama – Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas – Missouri, Texas, LSU

Florida – Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Georgia – Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky – South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State – Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma – Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss – Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina – Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas – Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M – Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn

Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.

