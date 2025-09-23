BREAKING: Auburn Tigers' Permanent SEC Opponents for Next 4 Years Revealed
The SEC revealed each team’s three permanent opponents for the coming years on Tuesday evening, and the Auburn Tigers received an expected draw.
Auburn will face Alabama, Georgia, and Vanderbilt every season for the next four years, originally reported by On3’s Chris Low on Monday via X.
As the SEC transitions to a nine-conference game format at the start of the 2026 season, the league announced a few weeks ago that every school will have three permanent opponents. Under the new system, which runs through at least 2029, the other six matchups will rotate so that each SEC team will face every other team at least once every two years, while each school is set to visit and host every other team within the four-year span.
The permanent matchups will also be re-evaluated every four years, meaning the Tigers could potentially see some changes in 2029. The league prioritized “protecting traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, rotational frequency and ensuring a home and away balance with a Power 4 non-conference opponent for the 2026 season” while scheduling each team’s annual foes, according to Low.
Here is a recap of the other 15 SEC teams’ three permanent conference opponents through at least 2029:
Alabama – Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State
Arkansas – Missouri, Texas, LSU
Florida – Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky
Georgia – Auburn, Florida, South Carolina
Kentucky – South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida
LSU – Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Mississippi State – Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt
Missouri – Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Oklahoma – Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri
Ole Miss – Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma
South Carolina – Georgia, Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
Texas – Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma
Texas A&M – Texas, LSU, Missouri
Vanderbilt – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn