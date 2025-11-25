What to Know About Auburn Basketball's Opponent, Michigan
The Auburn Tigers face a Michigan team that they could meet again in the NCAA tournament. This version of the Wolverines is much more talented than the one Auburn defeated in the South Regional Final last spring. Both teams have different rosters, creating a new dynamic.
Can Auburn keep up?
Bruisers
The first thing you notice about Michigan is that four of their five leading scorers are newcomers. Head Coach Dusty May approached the transfer portal and recruiting with determination. More importantly, Michigan prioritized bringing in bigger players, favoring power over finesse.
While last year's team was already sizable, May specifically added players with more size and toughness. Their starting point guard, UNC transfer Elliot Cadeau, stands 6-foot-1and weighs 180 pounds. The Wolverines now have seven players who each weigh over 225 pounds, underscoring their commitment to a physical playing style.
Paint Dominance
Michigan's goal is to control the paint on offense. The team does not shoot often from outside (25.3 attempts per game, ranking 142nd) or make many, hitting only 8.3 threes per night, according to College Basketball Reference.
Instead, their big men gather in the paint and post up, aiming for high-quality, makeable shots, which leads to the team shooting 50.4 percent from the field. Additionally, the guards attack the rim off the dribble, using numerous screens to create space. Close-range offense also provides more opportunities for rebounds. Michigan ranks 15th in Division 1 with 45.5 rebounds per game.
While Michigan's size helps with offense and rebounding, it can be a disadvantage on defense. Slow foot speed makes it harder for players to recover on switches or defend fast breaks. When stationary in a half-court defense, the Wolverines can protect the rim. However, any lateral movement opens up chances for uncontested shots and other opportunities for opponents.
The Big Three
Forwards Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr.Ellio and Aday Mara prefer having the ball no farther than mid-range. Lendeborg, for his size, can shoot from long range, hitting 35.3 percent of his shots from deep. Johnson prefers the low block, finishing with either hand and utilizing moves such as spins, drop steps, and dunks.
Mara, a true seven-footer, plays with the finesse of a small forward, using moves like the jump hook and taking lob passes off entry feeds. He also moves well without the ball, crashing to the rim with force.
Auburn Plan
After a strong performance on Monday, more responsibility falls on Tahaad Pettiford to create spacing by hitting open shots, preventing Michigan from collapsing its defense behind the 3-point line. Auburn also needs to use its speed against the taller, slower Michigan team.
Playing at a fast pace could be the key to victory.