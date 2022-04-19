Skip to main content
Five Reasons Jabari Smith Should Be Selected Number One Overall

Here is why Jabari Smith should be the first selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jabari Smith was the most electrifying player in college basketball last year and
played himself into consideration for the number one overall pick. The two other
players in consideration for the number one pick are Chet Holmgren, a 7’1 center
from Gonzaga, and Paolo Banchero, a 6’10 forward from Duke. Many different
people have opinions on the order these three players will be drafted, but most
believe Smith will go first. These five reasons are why I think Smith will be the
first pick in this upcoming NBA Draft. 

He is a better person than he is a player

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, these athletes who will be high draft picks can be a bit full of themselves, but that is not Smith. He is a good person and cares more about his teammates' success than his own. He loves his coaches, teammates, and the entire Auburn family. He deserves all the success coming his way. His selflessness and character will lead to great success during his NBA career. 

He is the best jump shooting big man in recent memory

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.

Smith shot 42% from beyond the arc this season which, at his 6’10 frame, are the kind of numbers NBA scouts want to see. His competitors shot 34% (Banchero) and 39% (Holmgren) respectively from beyond the three-point line. Smith had way more three-point attempts than these two other players, which makes the fact that he shot 42% from three even more impressive. He has a beautiful shot and will be a deep threat for years to come in the NBA.

Smith is a great defender

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) blocks the shot from Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a great defender, which you don’t usually see from players who are considered offensive-minded. He works his tail off on the defensive side of the court because he is a competitor who hates losing more than he loves winning. He will be able to guard the two through the five in the NBA and will have great success doing that. He will be considered a threat on both ends of the court, which is something scouts do not see every day. 

Rebounding

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Another unique part of Smith's game is that he fights hard to clean up the glass. In games where Smith has an off night shooting the basketball, he makes up for it by working extra hard to get rebounds to help his team have a chance to win. He averages seven rebounds per game, but I believe that number will increase in his NBA rookie year. Rebounding is all effort, and effort is something that Smith has in bunches.

His potential is through the roof

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.

The scariest part of Smith’s game is that he is nowhere near reaching his potential. He's is already an excellent player, and there is still room for him to get better. He works incredibly hard in the gym and weight room, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will continue to get better and better and reach his full potential someday. 

Smith will be a fantastic payer at the next level, and whatever team lands him will have a superstar on their hands. He is such a great person with a giant heart, and Auburn fans should genuinely appreciate all the joy he brought during his time at Auburn. College basketball won’t see a player quite like Smith for a long time.

