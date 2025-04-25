Best NFL Draft Fits for Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
The NFL Draft got started in front of over 200,000 people in Green Bay, Wisc. on Thursday night. While the first round gets the majority of the attention, teams are built on Days 2 and 3.
Former Penn State and Auburn receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith finished a productive college career with 176 receptions, 2,702 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns. He transferred to Auburn after four years with the Nittany Lions and came within 19 yards of having Auburn’s first 1,000-yard receiving season since 1999.
He’s a speedy deep threat with the ability to fight through contact and come down with contested catches. He answered any questions about his speed with a 4.37 forty at the NFL Combine.
Most NFL pundits project him to be a Day 3 selection (rounds 4-7). We’ll discuss a few teams that would best fit Lambert-Smith’s abilities.
Buffalo Bills
Despite spending an early second-round pick on Keon Coleman in the 2024 draft, the Bills are still searching for a way to fill the void in production left by the trade of receiver Stefon Diggs before the 2024 season.
Buffalo may look to address pass catcher early in this draft, but that shouldn’t stop them from possibly taking a second receiver in the later rounds as they continue to stock the cupboard around star quarterback Josh Allen.
Lambert-Smith’s exceptional speed and ball tracking ability and the Bills’ vertical passing attack are a tailored fit. If selected, he could find a way to the rotation early with his ability to stretch the field, and possibly push for the fourth receiver position behind Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel.
Lambert-Smith said in a post on his personal X account that the Bills were hosting him for one of their 30 pre-draft visits. Buffalo has 10 picks in 2025, including seven on day three.
Cleveland Browns
Unsurprising to all football fans, the Browns have a litany of needs headed into the 2025 draft. The running back room is depleted, the defensive front seven lacks depth, and the quarterback situation is a mess. Classic Browns.
Receiver is on the long list of needs for Cleveland. If Lambert-Smith joined the Browns, he would enter a room with limited proven receiving production outside of veteran Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy had 1,229 yards in 2024, Cleveland’s second leading receiver had 538 yards.
Lambert-Smith would have a clear path to compete for premium snaps. He’s a fit in the Browns’ offensive system, too. Head coach Kevin Stefanski runs a wide-zone/play-action scheme that would utilize him in the vertical routes and comeback routes in which he thrives.
The problem with the Browns as a fit is the perennial dysfunction of the quarterback situation. Death, taxes, and Cleveland’s issues at QB…
Cleveland has nine picks and five on day three.
New England Patriots
New England added Stefon Diggs March 28, 2025 on a three-year, $69 million deal. But Diggs is 31 and coming off of a major knee injury, and the room behind Diggs has been found wanting.
Like the Browns, the Pats have a bevy of needs outside of receiver, but every young quarterback needs weapons. Don’t expect New England to shy away from an opportunity to surround second year trigger-man Drake Maye with explosive talent. Lambert-Smith would help Maye’s development, providing a trusted target in high traffic, and clearing passing lanes on clear-out routes.
The Pats held Lambert-Smith on an official visit. They hold nine selections in the draft, five on day three.
Lambert-Smith has plenty of room to develop in some areas of his game, but his speed and ability to play in traffic will make one team very happy late in the draft.