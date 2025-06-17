Bruce Pearl Could Have Successor Lined Up for Auburn Tigers: 'He's Ready'
AUBURN, Ala.- Bruce Pearl is 65 years old and has been the Auburn Tigers head coach for the last 11 years. He has steered the program through its most successful stint in program history, including a record-breaking squad last season.
However, he won't be coaching forever, and it's possible he's grooming his replacement, if he can keep him at Auburn that long. Pearl said on a recent podcast interview that his son Steven Pearl could succeed him at Auburn after his tenure on the Plains is complete.
Steven has been working under his father since the 2017-2018 season, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2023. Under Bruce, Steven has gained some valuable experience, including not one, but two Final Four runs.
”He’s ready”, Bruce stated. Host of The Sideline podcast Andy Katz tried to dig deeper and stated, “For your job? Or any job?”. Bruce then again stated, “he’s ready”.
Pearl also stated that Steven is the team’s defensive coordinator. It can’t be ignored that under Steven, Auburn’s defense was ranked 4th in the country in defensive efficiency this past season, according to kenpom.com
“I’m getting a little bit older”, Bruce stated. “I can still gameplan, like I've always been able to teach and do things like that. It doesn’t (his thought process) work quite as fast as it used to work. And so I've got great coordinators helping me coach my team. It’s a new concept that other coaches should look at”.
Steven also has player experience under his father. He was a player under Pearl when he was coaching at Tennessee from 2007-2011.
Bruce took over at Auburn after the 2013 season. 11 seasons later, he is the winningest head coach in Auburn Basketball history. He has a total of 246 wins and 125 losses.
Steven Pearl’s opportunity may come up sooner than Tiger fans would like. With Pearl being the winningest coach in Auburn history, it will be huge shoes to fill for Steven, if he is to succeed his father.
Steven may get his chance at a head coaching gig before Pearl is ready to retire. Leaving the nest and succeeding on his own may be the best route for Steven to take before trying to fill the shoes of his legendary dad on the Plains.