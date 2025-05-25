Countdown to Auburn vs. Baylor - #96 Jimmy Brumbaugh
We are 96 days away from Christmas. No, sorry, that’s not right. But it feels like it. We are 96 days away from the Auburn Tigers kicking off the 2025 football season against Baylor on August 25, and AuburnSI is counting down the days by former Tigers’ jersey numbers.
Coming in at number 96 is defensive lineman and All-SEC everything, Jimmy Brumbaugh.
Brumbaugh joined Auburn in 1995 and played through 1999. He started 44 games for the Tigers and totaled 291 tackles and 15 sacks, including 51 tackles, six sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 1999.
Brumbaugh earned All-Southeastern Conference honors in three of his five seasons at Auburn. He made the All-Freshman SEC team in 1995, second team All-SEC in 1996, and was named first team All-SEC as a member of the 1997 SEC Western Division Champion Tigers.
Brumbaugh's freshman All-American season was cut short on a low crack block from Georgia Bulldogs receiver Hines Ward. Ward chopped Brumbaugh's knee, tearing Brumbaugh's ACL, and giving himself a concussion in the process. Auburn would go on to win the game in Athens 37-31.
After his highly productive years on The Plains, Brumbaugh signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2000 season. He also spent time with the Birmingham Thunderbolts of the XFL, the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League, and in 2003 he played with the Birmingham Steeldogs of the af2 (the Arena Football League’s developmental league).
In 2004, Brumbaugh set his sights on coaching, joining the staff of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. From there, he made many stops as a strength and conditioning coach and defensive line coach, including Tennessee-Chattanooga, LSU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Oregon. In 2022, during the dark times, Brumbaugh returned to his alma mater as the defensive line coach under then-head coach Bryan Harsin.
Brumbaugh was most recently the defensive line coach for Coastal Carolina, and earlier in the 2025 offseason, he joined Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia.