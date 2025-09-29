Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Game Time Options Announced
The Auburn Tigers’ Week 7 matchup with the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs will kick off under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the exact time slot remains unknown.
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Oct. 11 will begin at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 6:45 p.m. CST on either ESPN, ABC, or SEC Network, the league office released Monday afternoon. The final decision will be determined after this Saturday’s slate of games.
Next Saturday marks the 130th meeting all-time between these two teams, but this historic rivalry matchup has been dominated by the Bulldogs in recent years, with currently boasting an eight-game losing streak against Kirby Smart and company. The Tigers haven’t defeated Georgia since their impressive 2017 season with Jarrett Stidham and Kerryon Johnson.
This game will serve as one of head coach Hugh Freeze’s most important games during his tenure on the Plains, and the next month in its entirety will reveal a great amount regarding his future at Auburn.
The Tigers sit at 3-2 on the season after losses to No. 5 Oklahoma and, most recently, No. 6 Texas A&M, a game in which the Tigers’ offensive performance was inexcusable and unacceptable in all facets.
From quarterback Jackson Arnold’s inability to make decisions to the offensive line’s lackluster pass protection up front and Freeze’s consistently abhorrent play-calling, Auburn’s offense has many, many issues to fix before Georgia comes to town.
Auburn compiled just 177 total yards, including only 52 of those being on the ground, in addition to finishing 0-for-15 on third and fourth downs combined. The Tigers only converted nine first downs and tallied a whopping one yard in four fourth-quarter drives – three of which could’ve been potential game-winners late in regulation.
On the flip side, if there was one bright spot and takeaway for Auburn after its 16-10 loss in College Station, it’s the defense. D.J. Durkin’s squad played exceptionally well aside from the Aggies’ first drive, and was legitimately the only reason the Tigers were in the game at the end. If it were not for the defense getting stop after stop, Texas A&M likely would’ve beaten Auburn by 21 points or more.
Freeze’s seat is getting hotter every ticking second, but he has an enormous opportunity to win back over the fanbase if the Tigers were to somehow defeat Georgia. It may look daunting to fans right now, which is understandable given the offensive atrocity that transpired at Kyle Field last weekend.
However, if Freeze can make the proper adjustments and changes needed to turn this sinking ship around, which will take a lot, Auburn has all of the talent necessary to be a solid football team.