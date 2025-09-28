Hugh Freeze Admits Problem with Offensive Play Calling
The Auburn Tigers fell to Texas A&M 16-10 on Saturday, Auburn’s second consecutive SEC road loss. It was also the second consecutive game in which Auburn running backs failed to reach 15 combined carries. After the game, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze admitted that the number needs to be higher.
"We probably need to be calling some more runs,” Freeze said. “I would love to have the possession, right before the last one we had, back. We had plenty of time to run the ball there, too."
On the possession in question, Auburn took over down 16-10 on its own 25-yard line with 2:41 to play. The Tigers threw three consecutive incompletions and punted back to Texas A&M.
Auburn’s final possession would also last just one set of downs. Two Jackson Arnold completions set up 3rd and 1, and then the Tigers tried to throw twice. An incomplete pass and sack later, Texas A&M reclaimed possession, and Auburn was forced to watch time expire.
To add insult to injury, Auburn running backs didn’t touch the ball in the first quarter. This was expected to be a team running back room, and they started off either strictly trying to throw the ball or letting anyone other than a running back try to run it.
The two Auburn running backs carried a total of just eight times in the game, six for Jeremiah Cobb and a measly two for Damari Alston. Cobb racked up 28 yards, and Alston got to 10 yards on his two carries, the two backs combining for 38 yards and 4.75 yards per carry, a solid mark. So, why didn’t the Tigers run the ball more?
“Definitely, probably should have,” Freeze said. “Again, we've got to evaluate all of that. You know, we had a good plan to start the second half. Heck, it seemed like every possession before that point, there was a penalty every time. It would either get us behind the chains, or once we had a drive, we would get a holding call or something. But there's no question that we've gotta go reevaluate everything. It was unacceptable. Again, it's not on the kids.”
The sentiment sounded eerily similar to Freeze’s comments from Thursday when he was asked about the running game against Oklahoma the week prior.
“I probably should have been a little more committed,” Freeze said. “We averaged three-and-a-half yards last week against a really good run defense. You've got to be able to be balanced somehow, so they can't just tee off on you. So I think it's very critical we find a way to get those dirty runs that keep us ahead of the chains. We had way too many third-and-longs; you're not going to have success in that world at all.”
And, sure enough, the lack of commitment to the run game against the Aggies left Auburn facing frequent third-and-longs, resulting in a horrific 0-13 day on third down for the Tigers. It was the first time Auburn had failed to convert a third down since 2006 against Georgia.
Coincidentally, the Bulldogs happen to be next up on the Tigers’ schedule in Week 7 after the upcoming bye week. The Auburn coaching staff has said it will be re-evaluating the offense during the bye, but we’ll see on Oct. 11 whether the evaluation results in noticeable changes or if it will be more of the same anemic Tiger attack we’ve seen in the last two games.