Don't Sleep on Auburn Tigers 'Other' Wide Receiver
While Auburn Tigers signee Cam Coleman garnered more attention heading into the 2024 season, another standout freshman recruit looks to fight for reps. Freshman wideout Perry Thompson hits The Plains with a boatload of talent and the will to make a difference this season.
Thompson may have been considered the crown-jewel of any recruiting class not featuring a top-five prospect, regardless of position, like Coleman. Thompson was a consensus top-100 prospect last year and was a top-10 wide receiver by both Rivals and 247 Sports.
With a schedule that starts off with a slew of games at home, Thompson can trust the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare to hone his craft before the team takes their first road trip. Also, in concert with Cam Coleman, the immediate future of Auburn wideouts looks particularly bright. Now, where does he fit during his first autumn at Auburn?
Athletic Profile
Thompson stands 6'3, weighing anywhere between 200-205 pounds. Additionally, he could probably gain another 10-15 pounds without losing too much explosiveness. That depends on what the Foley, Ala, native envisions his career.
Staying around that 205-pound area places Thompson as a longer-limbed prospect with some power potential, the ability to grab the occasional contested catch. Now, if the Auburn freshman wanted to enhance his game, transforming into a hyperphysical threat with some explosion.
Currently, the 205-poind version will work well within Auburn offense. Save the potential brute force aspect for the next level as that will suit him better.
Play Style
While still very young, with a pass-catching palette that needs expansion, Thompson thrives on the vertical routes: go, post, or corner routes. With these patterns, the focus centers more on foot speed and explosion that route dexterity.
The former four-star recruit's long stride allows him to not only build up speed but yardage. In the open with a cornerback in trail, he can and should flash the ability for running away from corners. As a result, safety help, depending on Thompson's progress, will be a part of his future.
Room for Improvement
Despite physical gifts that include speed, Thompson cannot spend his time at Auburn serving as a one trick pony. Teams will expect the deep ball throw his way. Under those circumstances, watch for a fair amount of off coverage. Meanwhile, this is where a bit of route nuance goes far. No one expects Thompson to possess an entire route tree in his arsenal early.
Yet, one route that immediately helps him? The slant. Look, Michael Thomas crafted an entire career off one route, and Thompson is a better athlete. The slant also plays into his strength. A great throw that places the corner on his outside hip, in stride, sees Thompson potentially break the tackle, leading to a big play. A basic route which needs perfection will benefit the freshman.
Competition
Perry Thompson gives Auburn a talent at wideout that will eventually help the offense with development. Right now, he will need to fight for those reps. Thompson slides into a backup at the Z-wideout.
After officially enrolling in May, he must fight his way up the depth chart. For Auburn, the addition of a talented freshman to a talented receiver room does nothing but help. However, Perry Thompson did not commit to Auburn to ride the pine. Instead, somehow, some way, his play will force his consistent presence.