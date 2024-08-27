Expect to See Plenty of Auburn's Young Wide Receivers vs. Alabama A&M
After a season that left a lot to be desired at wide receiver, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze prioritized bringing in new talent to the position.
The Tigers added a highly-rated group of freshmen to the room as well as three transfers in an attempt to generate more production at the position. The receivers were the backbone of Auburn's top-10 recruiting class.
Freeze gave his thoughts on the benefits of having so many options to choose from in the wide receiver room.
“It’s pretty free rotation at that spot,” Freeze said. “I want them fresh. If someone runs a deep, deep, deep route and it’s an incompletion or there’s not an explosive play, I’d expect the next guy up so we’re ready to snap the ball and we’re fresher.”
Freeze expanded on not wanting fatigued wide receivers on the field if it can be avoided.
“I don’t like the idea of a guy running a streak route and it’s a deep incompletion and he’s running back to the line,” Freeze said. “I’ve never been a fan of that at all.”
Freeze talked about how many guys he and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis will try to work in at the position.
Auburn released an unofficial depth chart on Monday that included freshman receivers Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, and Malcolm Simmons.
“It’s freely rotating among those top six guys,” Freeze said. “Still a few too many MA’s (missed assignments) by the younger guys and we’re going to talk straight about that today when I give them the truth.”
“When all other 10 get the signal exactly right and you’re asleep at the wheel, it destroys the play, that stings, that hurts and we had about six of those and they were all from the young kids. If we’re going to have this free rotation mindset, that’s got to change. They’re going to get challenged today with that.”
Freeze confirmed that there will be heavy rotation at wide receiver to begin the season.
“I expect you to see a good rotation in the early games,” Freeze said. “Especially, obviously if you get down to it, you’ve got to have who you think gives you the best opportunity to win the football game out there. I’m anxious to see all of those guys jump in there and see how they perform when it’s real.”
The Tigers open the season against Alabama A&M on Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare stadium, offering an excellent opportunity for the young players to work out the early kinks.