2 Reasons Why Auburn's Hugh Freeze Thinks He Can Beat Alabama, Georgia
The demise of the Auburn Tigers over the last several years has coincided with the rise of the Georgia Bulldogs and an Alabama Crimson Tide team that has set the standard in the SEC for most of the last two decades.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is 0-4 against the Tigers' two biggest rivals as part of an overall 11-14 record in his two seasons in charge. While most will feel the Tigers should have won at least one of those games against the Tide and Bulldogs, specifically, 2023 vs. 'Bama in Auburn, the fact remains that Auburn hasn't been able to get over the hump in most of their close games under Freeze.
Freeze is confident that's going to change in 2025, helping to turn Auburn's overall fortunes against the Tide and Bulldogs as well.
"Number one, playing at Jordan-Hare is a definite advantage in those games for sure," Freeze said when asked what will be different this year against Alabama and Georgia.
Auburn hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2010, but they've more than held their own at Jordan-Hare, winning two of the last four, despite a soul-crushing, improbable defeat in 2023.
Freeze has diligently rebuilt the Tigers roster to a place where he feels more capable of going toe-to-toe with two of the nation's top programs.
"Our roster is one that can compete with those teams," said Freeze. "We've been in the games even the first two years, but we haven't found a way to win, and that's one of the secrets, I think, to our success this year is having guys that we think we've brought in that have the combination of all of it, not just skill set, but this guy's a winner and has been proven to win and now will help us get over the edge in all these close games like those two will be."
Freeze didn't name names, but new quarterback Jackson Arnold was an efficient 9 of 11 passing in Oklahoma's 24-7 win over Alabama, and he led all ball carriers with 131 rushing yards.
Auburn's loss to Alabama in 2023 was an ominous predictor for the 2024 season, as the Tigers found new and gut-wrenching ways to lose games last year. A quarterback change, a healthy kicker, bookend offensive tackles, and a championship-caliber defense are all reasons Freeze thinks his team can turn the corner.
"You win those close games, (and) I truly believe that in the playoff run we're going to be in this discussion, because I love this team," said Freeze. "We've got to stay healthy, and we need the ball to bounce our way a couple times this year instead of against us. I'm sure, but that's our full expectation. We embrace the fact that that is what Auburn should be, in those talks year in, year out."
Freeze understands that he won't get another chance if the Tigers fail to win this year, and he's not running from the expectations.
"It takes a little time to build it, and we've been doing that," Freeze said. "Certainly, I wish we would have won more games a few times, but the future is very bright in my eyes.
"We've been blessed everywhere we've been to win, and I expect nothing less than that at Auburn."
The Auburn Family expects nothing less in 2025 as well.