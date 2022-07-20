Skip to main content

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Kirby Smart, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida

Follow along for updates of SEC Media Days.

On day three of SEC Media Days four more coaches will take the stand.

Sam Pittman of Arkansas, Kirby Smart of Georgia, Mark Stoops of Kentucky, and Billy Napier of Florida. 

Follow along for live updates from SEC Media Days. 

Sam Pittman will get things started on day three of SEC Media Days

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Sam Pittman was quick to talk about the toughness of the Arkansas schedule for this upcoming season. 

Pittman believes that his background as a junior college coach has helped him prepare for the new world of the transfer portal.  

Pittman praised the entire Arkansas athletic program and said, "we need to get better," referring to his football team. 

Pittman says he would love to play Texas and Oklahoma yearly to revive the rivalry. 

Pittman wants to keep his team's values of outworking everyone else with their newfound success.

Someone told Coach Pittman that he is 16-6 against the spread, and he responded, "go hogs."

Pittman spoke on how he is having recruiting battles with Texas and Oklahoma, which shows how far the program has come. 

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart coaching during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
