2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Kirby Smart, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida

Sam Pittman was quick to talk about the toughness of the Arkansas schedule for this upcoming season.

Pittman believes that his background as a junior college coach has helped him prepare for the new world of the transfer portal.

Pittman praised the entire Arkansas athletic program and said, "we need to get better," referring to his football team.

Pittman says he would love to play Texas and Oklahoma yearly to revive the rivalry.

Pittman wants to keep his team's values of outworking everyone else with their newfound success.

Someone told Coach Pittman that he is 16-6 against the spread, and he responded, "go hogs."

Pittman spoke on how he is having recruiting battles with Texas and Oklahoma, which shows how far the program has come.