2025 Auburn Tigers Football Preseason Award Winners and Predictions
The Auburn Tigers are just over eight hours from kicking off the 2025 season against Baylor in a crucial Week One opener in Waco, Texas.
After two seasons of lackluster performances and disappointing outcomes, Hugh Freeze and company now boast a roster that is capable of competing at the highest level. The Tigers have raked in two top-10 recruiting classes and were very active in the transfer portal over the offseason, prompting many to believe this is Auburn’s most talented roster in almost a decade.
Most Auburn fans hope to see vast improvement in year three of the Freeze era, while some even hold potential College Football Playoff aspirations.
As the Tigers and the Bears are set to put toe to leather Friday night, let’s take a look at Auburn Tigers on SI’s preseason awards and superlatives for Auburn ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Cam Coleman
Auburn has one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire country heading into 2025, and sophomore wideout Cam Coleman is a large catalyst for that. Coleman dealt with a nagging shoulder injury in the early stages of last year, causing him to miss some time, but he finished the year with three impressive performances against UL-Monroe, Texas A&M, and Alabama. The former five-star posted 300 yards and six touchdowns in those three games combined, making him one of the hottest receivers entering the offseason.
It is a well-known fact that a player’s biggest jump in terms of development occurs during the transition from freshman to sophomore. Accompanied by fellow elite receivers like Eric Singleton Jr., Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, and Horatio Fields, opposing defensive backs can’t afford to double-team any Tiger. Therefore, with Coleman’s advantage in 50-50 scenarios and pure athleticism, the sophomore phenom could be Auburn’s most utilized weapon and one of the nation’s best receivers in 2025.
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Jay Crawford
Sophomore Jay Crawford is one of the most underrated defensive backs in college football, and he’s one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded returning cornerbacks. Crawford had a breakout season in 2024, tallying 15 tackles and seven pass breakups in his freshman campaign, earning him SEC All-Freshman team and On3 True Freshman All-America honors.
Another candidate for this award is junior defensive end Keldric Faulk, who has generated a considerable amount of preseason buzz and is projected in the first round of most – if not all – NFL mock drafts. However, he may be Auburn’s most talented piece on the defensive side of the ball, but opposing offensive coordinators will likely dial up gameplans to attempt to limit his production.
Crawford, on the other hand, has the potential to be the most impactful Tiger on this defense, and paired with junior cornerback Kayin Lee, Auburn could have one of the top corner duos in the nation.
Top Offensive Newcomer: Eric Singleton Jr.
Junior wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. hit the transfer portal after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgia Tech, where he posted 1,468 yards on 104 receptions and nine touchdowns combined in his two years as a Yellow Jacket. Singleton was the top-rated wide receiver and No. 5 overall player in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings, making him one of the most important pickups for the Tigers this offseason.
Similar to Coleman’s, opposing defenses won’t be able to double-team or solely focus on one of Auburn’s receivers, considering the Tigers’ great depth at the position. With his freak athleticism, exceptional speed, and ability to create big plays downfield, Singleton will be a force to deal with on the outside.
Top Defensive Newcomer: Rayshawn Pleasant
Auburn returns most of its defensive production from last season, but brought in solid depth pieces to complement D.J. Durkin’s unit. Junior cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant is one of Auburn’s best portal additions, but often stands in the shadow of starting corners Crawford and Lee.
He was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America team earlier this summer after totaling 35 tackles, three pass breakups, and a 100-yard pick-six against Southeastern Louisiana last season at Tulane. While also expected to contribute as a key kickoff returner, Freeze called Pleasant the “surprise player” of fall camp, and a name that “everyone knows” before the end of the year.
Breakout Offensive Player: Perry Thompson
Potentially one of the most talked-about breakout candidates is sophomore wide receiver Perry Thompson. The former five-star emerged from spring practice and A-Day as one of the top names to watch this season, and it seems like he hasn’t backed down from it.
Thompson, one of the main kickstarters of the “Freeze Four,” didn’t see much action in 2024, only posting 126 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. But, after over a year of development under his belt and a greater understanding of the playbook, many expect him to play a sizable role in the offense this season, and Thompson could be one of Auburn’s most valued wideouts.
Breakout Defensive Player: Xavier Atkins
The Tigers’ defense is likely the presumed strength of this squad thus far, but one of the prominent question marks heading into the season is at the linebacker position. Sophomore Demarcus Riddick, Maryland transfer Caleb Wheatland, and freshman Elijah Melendez are names that are most mentioned, but LSU transfer Xavier Atkins is flying under the radar.
Atkins only appeared in seven games last season for Brian Kelly’s Tigers as a freshman, but due to the uncertainty of the linebacker room, the sophomore could see a significant increase in playing time. Watch out for Atkins – a speedy and downhill player – to make some noise for Auburn in 2025.