A Pleasant Surprise: Freeze Names Auburn Transfer DB the Biggest Surprise of Fall Camp
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers dipped heavily into the transfer portal this past offseason, picking up big names such as Georgia Tech’s Eric Singleton Jr., Virginia Tech’s Xavier Chaplin, and Miami of Ohio's Raion Strader.
However, one of the more unassuming portal pickups has made waves in fall camp, making him head coach Hugh Freeze’s biggest surprise. That player? Rayshawn Pleasant, a former Tulane corner and return specialist.
“I think he’s legit,” Freeze said. “I think he will be a name everyone knows before the end of the year.”
Pleasant was a consistent player for Tulane last season, playing upwards of 25 snaps in all but two of the Green Wave’s games in 2024. He played primarily on the right side, but didn’t see starter snaps because of Tulane’s duo of All-AAC corners, Micah Robinson and Caleb Ransaw.
However, when Ransaw moved into the slot, Pleasant was a reliable fill-in on the outside. He posted a 69.9 PFF coverage grade in 2024, a solid mark for a rotational player. Over the course of the 2024 season, he racked up 40 tackles and 1 interception and allowed an NFL passer rating of 52.3.
The 2025 Auburn secondary looks incredibly deep, with Jay Crawford and Kayin Lee returning and Strader also transferring in. However, Crawford, Lee and Straider all have more slender frames, each coming in around the 180-to-185-pound mark.
Pleasant, meanwhile, comes in at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, meaning he could be better suited to tackling physical receivers on the outside with his extra size.
With an additional offseason of development at the position, Pleasant could excel in the Auburn secondary while surrounded by a similar level of top-end talent as last season with Tulane. If necessary, he also has experience playing both safety positions, making him a possible utility player in the case of an injury.
Oddly, though, Pleasant’s biggest strength isn’t on defense at all. He is a dynamic return man who had two kick return touchdowns in 2024. He is strong with the ball, has excellent vision, can cut quickly, and is a home run threat every time the ball touches his hands. The most impressive thing? He got his two scores on just 13 return attempts, resulting in an average return of 34.5 yards.
The return specialist position has been a question mark for the Tigers in recent years. Keionte Scott had excellent potential in the role, but developed problems holding onto the football later in his time on The Plains. Last year, multiple different players returned kicks for Auburn. That should no longer be an issue in 2025 thanks to Pleasant.
Overall, Pleasant has the chance to be one of the most impactful players in the portal class despite being one of Auburn’s more under-the-radar additions, which would definitely be a pleasant surprise for the Tigers.