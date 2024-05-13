3 Sleepers From Auburn’s Spring Football Practice
The Auburn Tigers have turned their attention from spring practice to summer workouts.
This offseason was a transformative one for the Tigers as head coach Hugh Freeze revamped the coaching staff, welcomed in a batch of highly-rated recruits and made some intriguing additions via the Transfer Portal.
With the envelope sealed on spring practice for Auburn in 2024, who are some players who could have an impact on the Tigers this season who flew under the radar throughout the spring?
Percy Lewis
Lewis is a 6-foot-7, 355-pound offensive tackle who transferred from Mississippi State to Auburn over the offseason.
Lewis will be an immediate starter on Auburn's offensive line and is expected to be a big part of the reason why the unit improves in 2024.
Lewis played in 25 games during his time with the Bulldogs ans started eight of them. The addition of Lewis added an experienced offensive tackle to Auburn's roster.
Hank Brown
Brown is a quarterback heading into his redshirt freshman season with the Tigers. The only game Brown appeared in during the 2023 season was the Music City Bowl where he went 7-9 for 132 yards and delivered a 53-yard pass to Caleb Burton.
Additionally, Brown stole the show during Auburn's A-Day game, making the highlight of the day with a 49-yard pass to Cam Coleman.
Brown will likely not compete for the starting role in 2024 but could still be a contributor for the Tigers offensively.
Towns McGough
The freshman kicker from Auburn made the most of the reps he got in Alex McPherson's absence.
McGough went 7-7 on field goal attempts throughout the A-Day Game and nailed a 58-yard field goal to end the game.
Depth is important at any position and kicker is no exception. Auburn will have that in 2024.
Auburn could be in a position to end its streak of losing seasons in 2024 and these players could be part of its success.