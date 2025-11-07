3 Vanderbilt Players Who Can Give Auburn Trouble
In the first game of the post-Hugh Freeze era for the Auburn Tigers, the team is faced with a significant challenge in No. 16 Vanderbilt. It’ll be former Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s first game as the Tigers’ interim head coach.
Though Durkin’s surely eager to prove himself to the Auburn brass, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and company may just possess the firepower to overwhelm Auburn’s stout defense. Here’s a look at some key Commodores that could pose an issue for Durkin and company.
QB Diego Pavia
Unlike teams like Missouri and Kentucky, Vanderbilt’s offense is run directly through its quarterback: Diego Pavia. The 24-year-old has had Auburn’s number for two straight years now, whether at New Mexico State or with the Commodores, and DJ Durkin’s defense will have to work overtime to keep Pavia’s production on the charts.
Pavia’s been dominant for the ‘Dores both through the air and on the ground; he’s passed for over 2,000 yards while still maintaining his status as Vanderbilt’s leading rusher. It’s not that Vanderbilt’s run game is weak, either; the Commodores boast three different rushers with over 350 yards on the season, but Pavia’s led the charge.
The fifth-year senior’s accounted for 24 touchdowns on his own this season, 18 through the air and six on the ground. He’s taken care of the ball, too; he’s only thrown five interceptions and has yet to fumble.
Simply put, Pavia’s set to be a massive threat to Auburn, as he’s an archetype that the Tigers haven’t seen since the Oklahoma game. The defense needs to keep him contained and pressured if it’s to have any hope of stopping him.
TE Eli Stowers
For all of the strengths of Auburn’s defense, it has struggled immensely to cover tight ends. Arkansas’ Rohan Jones torched the Tigers on multiple occasions just a few weeks prior, so the Tigers will need to be aware of the Commodores’ tight end threat in Eli Stowers.
Stowers is the Commodores’ leading receiver this year with 547 yards and four touchdowns. As Pavia’s favorite target, Stowers has averaged over 14 yards per reception and has even broken off a 67-yarder.
Naturally, the Tigers will gameplan differently for Stowers than they did for Jones, as Stowers is the leading receiver on the team while Jones flew just under the radar. Stowers is a playmaker who consistently shows up for Vanderbilt when he’s needed most, so the Tigers will need to continue to keep an eye on him as the clock whittles down.
S CJ Heard
Auburn’s 2025 offense has looked to be perhaps the weakest it’s been in many years, so Vanderbilt’s defense may not have much to worry about as the team adjusts to a new head coach. With that said, the offense is surely being made aware of Vanderbilt’s defensive prowess, led by safety CJ Heard.
Despite playing deep in the secondary, Heard leads the Commodores in total tackles and solo tackles; if Jeremiah Cobb is able to break through the front line of Vanderbilt’s defense, the play is far from over with Heard waiting for him.
Additionally, Heard’s surely looking to bolster his interception numbers, so recently announced quarterback Ashton Daniels will need to be careful when targeting top receivers like Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton, as Heard will surely be lurking.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Commodores will take place at 3 p.m. CST in Nashville, and it’ll be broadcast on ESPN.