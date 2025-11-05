DJ Durkin Names Auburn Tigers Starting QB vs. Vanderbilt
AUBURN, Ala.-- After former head coach Hugh Freeze flip-flopped between Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels over the last two games, Auburn Tigers interim head coach DJ Durkin has named a starter for this week's game against Vanderbilt.
"We made the decision as a staff: Ashton Daniels will be our starting quarterback," Durkin said during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference. "He gives us the best opportunity to win the game. Our team, our coaches are all 100 percent behind him."
Daniels started last week's loss to Kentucky before being benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Arnold. Daniels returned for the game's final drive, throwing an interception to end the game.
He finished his first start 13-for-28, 108 yards and an interception.
After being introduced as the interim on Monday, Durkin said he would communicate with the offensive staff, led by new primary play-caller Derrick Nix, on who would start between Arnold, Daniels and freshman Deuce Knight.
"(Daniels) has done a really good job preparing this week. He'll be the guy we go with, and I think we have a good plan for him," Durkin said. "Obviously I've not had involvement with the (quarterbacks) to this point. And then this week I've been really trying to spend time with those guys on that side of the ball, hear from them, both players and coaches, get their viewpoint on things."
Saturday will mark Daniels' second-straight start over Arnold, who was 3-4 as the starter entering the Arkansas game before benched near halftime in favor of Daniels. Arnold later replaced Daniels for two drives against Kentucky but was benched after both drives ended in punts.
Arnold went 2-for-3 for 15, yards, bring his season totals up to 133 completions on 210 attempts for 1278 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
The now-fired Freeze's struggles developing and managing the quarterbacks was a main reason athletic director John Cohen decided to move on after last week's loss to Kentucky. With Nix now taking over the offense, Durkin is confident the team can take a step forward during the final three games of the regular season.
"I want Derrick and our players to be comfortable and confident with what they're doing," Durkin said. "That's really it. How much different, how much say? He's a talented coach who knows what our players are capable of."
Kickoff against the Commodores in Nashville is at 3 p.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.