5 Auburn Tigers Newcomers to Watch Not Named Cam Coleman
The Auburn Tigers are set to begin the 2024 campaign against Alabama A&M on Saturday.
The Tigers will be looking to build on the improvements they made last season in Hugh Freeze’s first season as the program’s head coach.
Freeze and company brough in an intriguing group of newcomers, both through the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class that was ranked No. 10 by 247Sports.
Auburn completely overhauled its wide receiver and offensive line units and added depth to positions across the board. Freshman-phenom Cam Coleman has rightfully gotten most of the headlines since he signed with Auburn and poured gasoline on the hype fire with his A-Day performance. Fellow freshmen receivers Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons have also gotten plenty of ink the past-six months.
However, they won't be alone in making their Auburn debuts on Saturday, and here are five-other Auburn Tigers to watch on Saturday vs. Alabama A&M.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Senior, Transfer
Lambert-Smith, a wide receiver who spent four seasons with Penn State, is a top candidate to lead the Tigers in receiving this season. Lambert-Smith is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he caught 53 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns.
He was Auburn’s third-highest-rated transfer addition, ranked the No. 13 wide receiver in the portal.
Percy Lewis, OL, Senior, Transfer
Lewis, a 6-foot-7, 355 pound offensive lineman, spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State where he played in 25 games and made eight starts. Lewis is expected to rotate between left tackle and left guard.
Lewis was the No. 8 offensive tackle in the transfer portal. Auburn's offensive line struggled last season, and Lewis has been brought in as an immediate, short-term fix.
Malik Blocton, DL, Freshman
Blocton, a 6-foot-3, 291 pound defensive line is the first of three true freshmen on this list. Losing Marcus Harris, who is Blocton’s brother, to the NFL Draft leaves a hole in the interior of Auburn’s defensive line and Blocton’s massive frame puts him in a position to help fill it.
As a recruit, Blocton was a 4-star prospect by Rivals. At 6'3 and 290 pounds, he could make an early impact.
Demarcus Riddick, LB, Freshman
Linebacker is a question mark for the Tigers heading into the season but solid play from Riddick in addition to returners such as Eugene Asante and Austin Keys could place it among Auburn’s more complete positions this season.
Riddick, a 6-foot-2, 217 pound true freshman, was one of Auburn’s top defensive commitments in the 2024 recruting class. Riddick was the No. 5 linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports.
Towns McGough, K, Freshman
McGough, a true freshman, will have a lot on his plate right away as Alex McPherson is still not ready to go. McGough will be the guy for Auburn on kickoffs, PATs and field goal attempts.
McGough, an Auburn native, was the No. 3 kicker in the 2024 recruiting class according to Kohl’s Kicking.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the broadcast will be carried by ESPN+/SEC Network+.