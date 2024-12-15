5 Reasons Jackson Arnold Should Excite Auburn Fans
Jackson Arnold coming to Auburn is big news for more reasons than many Auburn Tigers fans might expect.
The former Oklahoma Sooner has unique gifts suited to the gridiron and even to what Auburn’s offense operates. Arnold is also a fit for the Tigers when he’s away from the gridiron and in the Auburn community. Here are five reasons Auburn fans should be excited about this young man coming to the Plains.
1) Arnold is a playmaker.
For people who saw Arnold play for Denton (Texas) Guyer, at an Elite 11 camp, or for Oklahoma, his ability to make special plays likely comes up in conversations.
Whether facing heavy pressure and throwing off his back foot, or improvising with running the football when no target is open, Arnold’s ability to make a special play deserves credit. He’s also a strong-armed passer who can connect with receivers deep downfield.
Arnold’s penchant for throwing the deep ball will help the Tigers. Per AuburnTigers.com, Hugh Freeze agrees.
“He’s a dual-threat guy who understands the RPO system extremely well and throws the deep ball extremely well.”
2) Arnold knows what it’s like to beat Alabama.
The Iron Bowl is the most important game for the Tigers each year. Well, it just so happens Arnold helped the Sooners knock off the Crimson Tide 24-3 this season. Despite a bevy of wide receivers being out of the lineup due to injury, Arnold and his teammates improvised to get the victory.
Arnold’s rushing statistics against Alabama include 23 carries, 135 yards, and 5.9 yards per attempt. That’s impressive considering it came against Bama’s athletic defense, let alone when everyone in the stadium likely knew the Sooners had to run the football.
3) Arnold’s arm will provide plenty of fireworks.
During the 2022 Elite 11 finals, Arnold’s arm strength was on full display. Post routes, corner routes, and throwing on the run while moving left or right, Arnold’s arm talent was obvious.
Two years later, his arm is even stronger. Watch him scramble and make a great touchdown pass versus Ole Miss:
The last point on Arnold’s arm talent is a fun one. Look for Arnold to look for a lot of deep shots to the likes of Malcolm Simmons, Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, and Bryce Cain. Auburn’s speed and athleticism will be utilized much better moving forward.
4) Arnold is a true running threat.
Opposing defenses will need to make decisions about how many defenders to place in the box. Arnold is not only good at escaping the rush, Freeze and his staff will design game plans around their quarterback beating defenses with designed runs.
There’s the obvious run-pass option game the Tigers operate. Arnold’s athleticism allows for running plays like quarterback lead, counter, and draw to be staples on the call sheet, to name a few.
Of course, he’s going to beat defenses when he avoids the pass rush. After deciding to not throw a pass, Arnold’s legs allow him to outrun and dodge defenders. In 2025, seeing Arnold run for 700 or more yards would not be surprising.
5) Arnold is also a great fit for the Auburn culture. A mild-mannered young man, he’s going to be a fun person for the coaches, players, student body, and the Auburn community as a whole to be around.
Looking at Arnold as a fit for the offense and his personality, Auburn did quite well to bring him to the Plains.