Aggies Freshman QB Marcel Reed Presents Problems for Auburn Tigers Defense
Freshman quarterback Marcel Reed leads a Texas A&M offense to The Plains, facing an Auburn Tigers team looking to keep its slim bowl hopes alive.
Reed started the season as the backup to Conner Weigman. However, with Weigman suffering an injury earlier in the season, the redshirt freshman needed to step up.
Upon Weigman's return, he did not play well, so the Aggies made a permanent change. Right now, A&M sits at 8-2, tied for first in the SEC. Auburn faces an explosive threat in Reed. What should they expect and how do they need to stop him?
Brutal Honesty
During media ability this week head coach Hugh Freeze detailed the struggles of Auburn's defense to handle athletic quarterbacks. Now the Tigers face one with confidence and momentum on his side.
"That's something that we were pretty awful at the beginning of the year, and I think we've consistently gotten better at containing those dynamic guys,” said Freeze of defending mobile quarterbacks. “I think the stats show that, and I think the games prove that. Hopefully, those experiences are something that we can draw upon, and these guys are really balanced. "
Breakdown
As mentioned, Reed can escape the pocket and not only prevent a sack, but gain chunk yardage in the open field. Reed's footwork and ability to elude tackles keeps the ball moving for TAMU. In fact, when designed run plays occur, you can see Reed not only setting up his blocks, but altering angles of defensive pursuit in order to gain yards.
Additionally, arm tackles will not always work as Reed's ability to stop/start in traffic presents headaches.
When throwing the ball, you will see an excellent arm with good velocity. Unafraid to attempt any throw in the tree, the TAMU signal caller will attempt to keep defenses off-balance by moving the pocket, allowing receivers to either separate vertically or work back to him.
Reed struggles with accuracy at all levels as his touch needs to evolve. The struggle also settles in when he tries to guide the ball into a target, which looks clunky, telegraphed and robotic. Completing just 59.3% of his passes can hurt the Aggies in passing situations.
Auburn Approach
While contain feels like the natural move in the attack, some semblance of understanding of where Auburn's best pass rush starts from is needed. Ideally, lining up Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod would make sense, but Faulk needs to crush the pocket from the inside on passing situations.
If Auburn can bottle up Reed on the boundary, he will attempt to either climb the ladder or tuck and go between the B gaps. This will funnel him in Faulk's direction. Now, if he breaks contain, having the safeties cheat up should not hurt, and the first opportunity to venture behind the line of scrimmage will see Reed make a break for it.
Remember Reed to this point, has played in just eleven college games. That level of experience, combined with a pass rush bearing down on him, will see him force things, potentially leading to mistakes.
Bottom Line
Marcel Reed leads a Texas A&M that shows faith in their quarterback. Despite glaring flaws like accuracy, Reed's ability to make big plays should worry Auburn. As a runner, 475 yards and six touchdowns requires the Tigers to approach him differently.
Instead of teeing off on classing drop back passes, this game depends on lateral agility and forcing the issue, taking options out of his hand. On paper, Auburn can win this game. They need to exercise gap integrity and heads-up football to emerge victory