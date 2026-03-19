Alex Golesh, Auburn WRs Admonish USF Argument: ‘We Belong Here’

As spring practice begins for the Auburn Tigers, perhaps the only news thread that has gotten nearly as much traction as Byrum Brown’s arm motion is the former affiliations of many incoming Tigers.

Indeed, the Tigers have a heavy presence of former USF players on their roster, as 12 of the Tigers’ 39 incoming transfers played under Alex Golesh last year. However, new head coach Alex Golesh is confident that there will not be growing pains.

“If [the players] are good enough at South Florida,” Golesh said in an interview with Josh Pate, “they’re good enough [at Auburn].”

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Golesh is far from the only notable figure to comment on this issue, though, as many former USF Bulls turned Tigers have their own thoughts on the criticism.

“We came here to compete,” new Auburn wide receiver Jeremiah Koger said. “Group of Five, SEC or not. We are trying to show everyone that we belong here.”

Another new Auburn wide receiver, Keshaun Singleton, had a bit of a warmer take on the topic.

“I feel like every league is the same, to be honest,” Singleton said. “Like, all of us came from different places, but we all grew up really in the same way. So, I don’t think it’s a different level. It’s just how bad you want it, how you gonna get it, at each level.”

Despite much critique, high praise has already rung in for many former Bulls turned Tigers. Brown, Chas Nimrod and many others have received praise, some of which courtesy of the media, but much praise has come from within the Tigers’ own organization. In fact, on Tuesday, Brown, another USF transfer, told the press that he believes Chas Nimrod will be the first to break a nearly three-decade-old curse on the Tigers.

“I hate to say it,” Brown said after the team's first spring practice, “but [I’m expecting Nimrod to be] a 1,000-yard receiver. I’m gonna put that expectation on him. He works hard each and every single day. I know he’s shooting for [1,000 yards], and I’m gonna try to do what I can to get it to him and everyone else as well.”

The truth remains that the 2026 Tigers carry a strong air of the 2025 USF Bulls, but that does not mean they are any less talented or driven than anyone else in the SEC. Golesh, who has significant experience in the SEC as a former Tennessee offensive coordinator, seems to know what he is doing with this roster, but we will not have a conclusive answer until play kicks off in September.