Notes from Auburn's First Spring Practice Under Alex Golesh

The Auburn Tigers on Tuesday morning began its first spring camp under new head coach Alex Golesh.

Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on a few practice notes from the initial spring practice.

Brown Brings the Energy

Brown, who is entering his first season on the Plains, had by far the most energy on the field. He was jumping around during warmups, giving everyone handshakes, and the team seems to have already rallied around him.

Auburn has lacked a vocal leader at quarterback over the last few seasons, with a defensive player traditionally breaking down team huddles, but that appears to no longer be the case.

First peep at Byrum Brown in the orange and blue. He by far had the most energy today out of everyone out there pic.twitter.com/3VF2dRcVMY — Dre Gaines (@thedregaines) March 17, 2026

Not to mention, his veteran presence and familiarity with his former USF teammates was evident early and often.

Brown's connection to Keshaun Singleton will be a duo to watch this season for the Tigers. Singleton, who is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, transferred from USF and is in his first season at Auburn. Singleton had 877 yards on 50 receptions and eight touchdowns last season at USF, catching passes from Brown.

This duo should be on everyone’s radar, as they look as dangerous as any duo in the SEC.

New-look wide receiver room doing a warm up drill. A player that’ll definitely be on my radar this year is Keshaun Singleton. pic.twitter.com/JCFNLJsUfr — Dre Gaines (@thedregaines) March 17, 2026

A Note on Sam Turner

Sam Turner is entering his second season on the Plains after not getting much playing time.

For the initial practice, it appeared that Turner was dealing with a lingering energy in his lower body that had not been disclosed, as he did not participate in position drills during the viewing period. He was still dressed with a helmet and shoulder pads like the rest of the team, however.

“Be Who You Say You Are”

A small note, a new slogan adopted by the Tigers under Golesh is “Be who you say you are”. The message is posted in the practice facility for the Tigers that can’t be missed. The previous message wrote “Character, Discipline, All-Americans and Toughness," a message that clearly did not go through as intended, with Auburn not having a winning season since 2019.

A mindset reset within the program was needed, and Golesh is going through with it.

In all, the Tigers now have a blank drawing canvas. They decide their own future, with no one stopping them but themselves. Although it is too soon to tell, expect the Tigers to improve soon. That guess can be made just off the shift of energy within the football facility itself.