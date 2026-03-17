Byrum Brown Forecasts Auburn Tigers to Break Nearly 30-Year-Old Curse

In the lifetime of any current traditional college undergrad, no Auburn Tiger receiver has broken the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season, but new quarterback Byrum Brown expects that to change in 2026.

When asked about his expectations for new Auburn receiver and former USF Chas Nimrod, Brown was quite clear that he thinks Nimrod will excel beyond what any Tiger receiver has been able to do since 1999: break 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

“I hate to say it,” Brown said after the team's first spring practice, “but [I’m expecting Chas Nimrod to be] a 1,000-yard receiver. I’m gonna put that expectation on him. He works hard each and every single day. I know he’s shooting for [1,000 yards], and I’m gonna try to do what I can to get it to him and everyone else as well.”

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Wide receiver Chas Nimrod was one of the many USF players brought over to Auburn by head coach Alex Golesh. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Nimrod, who currently boasts just 781 yards through three years of his career, has struggled with injury throughout his time in college. He started his career at Tennessee, where then-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh recruited him, but his first two years were quite slow, as he managed just over 310 total receiving yards in those two years.

Then, Nimrod followed Golesh to USF, where he had the most success he has had throughout college. In one year, Nimrod hauled in 23 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns, though his season was cut short in October due to an injury.

Now, in a similar offensive system with Golesh at the helm and Brown in the saddle, Nimrod is certainly poised for a big season. It would certainly be some kind of poetic justice if he is able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, as many a top-level Auburn receiver has tried and failed to cross that threshold over the last three decades.

Even in a Hugh Freeze era dominated by big names like Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton, Jr., no Tiger managed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season. The closest in that era was KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who played a single season with the Tigers in 2024. Lambert-Smith managed to put together 983 yards in that season, just 17 shy of ending the drought.

In the same interview, Brown waxed poetic about the chemistry of this team, which follows as many of the Tigers’ new offensive weapons played together at USF last year. This extra level of connection may be enough to lead the Tigers to a successful season or, with any luck, snap a three-decade-old drought.