Alex Golesh Defines One of the Most Important Aspects of Auburn Football

The Auburn Tigers are entering a new era with quite a bit of uncertainty, especially as Tiger fans continue to wait to see what the program will look like under new head coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers’ new skipper has been clear that there are quite a few important aspects that he is trying to hammer into his players, but one may stand out among the rest: accountability.

“We’ve talked from day one that, you know, you’ve got to love your brother enough to hold him accountable,” he said in an interview with David Pollack. “I think that’s the hardest thing to do when you bring guys in from all over the place, into an environment.”

Accountability, at least from the outside looking in, seemed to be a factor that was not preached by the previous head coach at Auburn, but Golesh is looking to make sure that trend dies quickly and fully. That is not to say it is an easy quality to exemplify, though, especially in the modern era of social media and NIL.

“And, you involve money in it, you involve egos in it, you involve a lot of different things to put together a team,” he said. “But that’s what I asked for, man, like can we be selfless enough and love each other enough to hold each other accountable?”

Golesh had an opportunity to exemplify this quality when new transfer edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment, though we, as a public, are unsure as to exactly how Golesh handled that situation. If Golesh handles these situations like he says he does, though, the team is certainly in good hands.

“[Accountability is] the hardest thing to build,” he said. “You need time, you need tough situations, and I told them from the beginning, we’re gonna put them in those tough situations.”

Tiger teams, over the past few years, have been immensely talented but could never seem to show up in the big moments when it mattered. Players were quite vocal on social media about the team’s failures, the coach was dragging his quarterback in press conferences, and overall, it seemed like the bond between coach and player was nearly nonexistent.

With any luck, Golesh will change that. He has certainly said all of the right things to get the Auburn faithful on his side, but we will not know if his words are true, nor the impact of his actions, until the Tigers step onto the field in September.

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