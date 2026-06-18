Top Auburn Transfer Edge Rusher Da’Shawn Womack Arrested

On June 6, at 10:25 p.m. central time, Auburn Tigers edge rusher Da’Shawn Womack was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor in the state of Alabama.

Womack’s court date is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m., according to an arrest report obtained by Al.com.

Womack, a former five-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., transferred to Auburn from Ole Miss this past offseason as a four-star transfer. In his junior year, his only season with the Rebels, Womack managed to accumulate 27 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Womack began his career as an LSU Tiger. He was recruited there out of high school and spent two years in Baton Rouge, where he accumulated 23 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks over his freshman and sophomore years.

This issue raises an interesting conundrum for new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who has preached about culture and excellence from the day he stepped onto campus. Of course, collegiate athletes interacting with law enforcement is not exactly a new issue, even in Auburn, but Golesh will have a decision to make as to how he wants to approach Womack’s playing time in the wake of this arrest.

Womack is largely expected to be a starter for the Tigers off the edge, replacing the production that NFL Draft first-round pick Keldric Faulk and third-rounder Keyron Crawford left behind after a stellar 2025 season.

The Tigers do not have as highly-rated an option as Womack waiting in the wings, but there are still other options. Nate Johnson, a three-star transfer from Missouri, could step up to the plate if Womack is deemed unavailable, or the Tigers could turn to former four-star sophomore Darrion Smith, who also hails from St. Frances Academy.

It is certainly an unfortunate situation for both Womack and his team, and for his coach, the latter of whom now faces a major decision. If the Tigers pivot away from Womack after this issue, the team’s defense could look completely different come September.

Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has not built a habit of making weak defenses, so the Tigers’ unit will almost certainly be just fine, with or without Womack. Auburn Tigers on SI will update you with any pertinent information as the story continues to develop.

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