Alex Golesh Explains 4th-and-1 Play-Calling Decision Against Tennessee



The Auburn Tigers fell to the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday, 24-14, and though the team certainly had its bright moments, including a long run from Byrum Brown, an unusual play-calling decision in the fourth quarter led to a turnover on downs that left the Vols within the 25-yard-line, from which they scored the game-icing touchdown.

The situation that led to the decision was already highly controversial, as Byrum Brown completed what was ruled as a nine-yard pass to Christian Neptune on 3rd-and-10, though many Tiger fans have been clear in their belief that the ball should have been spotted beyond the first-down line.

On 4th-and-inches from inside their own 25-yard-line, the Tigers elected to try an outside rush to Jeremiah Cobb, which the Vols were able to react to, meet in the backfield and ultimately stop, ending the drive for the Tigers.

Many fans were frustrated with this play-calling decision, believing that the Tigers could have simply punted the ball away and trusted their defense, while others believe that rushing Brown, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, up the middle would have been a better decision.

After the game, Golesh, who claimed responsibility for the play call, explained the thought process that led to Cobb’s number being called.

“We thought we could go hat-for-hat and put Cobb in space,” he said. “I felt good calling it, to be honest with you.”

Issues like these are not unique to this game for the Tigers, who have struggled to rush the ball effectively throughout the season. By game’s end, the Tigers had accumulated 186 rushing yards, though most of that production came from Brown, who rushed for 107 yards on his own.

After Brown, Mabson ranked second in total rushing production with 10 carries for 62 yards, while Cobb’s carry on fourth down was one of just three carries he managed all game, totaling 17 yards of production.

Though Golesh would likely love to have that play-calling decision back, the Tigers’ incredibly slow start offensively and struggles to contain the rush in the second half contributed quite a bit more to their loss than just one play-calling decision.

The Tigers will need to brush this game off quickly, though, as they certainly have a lot to clean up during their bye week as they prepare for their October 17 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in yet another highly difficult SEC road trip.

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