Is Auburn Football Overachieving or Underachieving in 2026 Season So Far?

When November comes around, you’re truly able to assess where most college football teams stand with a strong sample size. The Auburn Tigers certainly fall into that cohort.

In the first season under head coach Alex Golesh, the Tigers are primed to make a bowl game for the first time since the 2023 season. Auburn is 5-4 heading to Starkville this weekend, playing a Missisisppi State team that has been on a downturn since October.

But, when looking at the season as a whole, did the Tigers overachieve or underachieve with the games they’ve played so far this season. Let’s take a look.

On Wednesday morning, On3’s Brett McMurphy assessed all the teams that were overachieving and underachieving throughout each conference. When going to the SEC, Auburn didn’t fall into the biggest overachiever spot, which was given to Kentucky following its 7-2 start. On a brighter note, it wasn’t in the underachiever spot either, given to a Texas A&M team that has trended down all season.

So, it’s for us to decide for a progam that had a 6.5-win line in the betting markets in the preseason. While the Tigers are expected to go over that win line, with expected wins over Mississippi State and Samford However, unless it beats No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl, seven wins are what will be the case.

Looking back at what Auburn has done though, it’s not strange to say Golesh has slightly overachieved in his first season on the Plains.

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The Tigers took care of business against Baylor and Southern Miss to open the season 2-0 before running into the Florida buzzsaw that took the country by storm, losing by five at home. Auburn also took care of business against Vanderbilt.

After looking at October, losses to Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss, all ranked teams, are expected. However, we are giving Golesh the benefit of the doubt due to Auburn’s performance against No. 1 Georgia.

Technically, the win over the Bulldogs is the best win in college football, going into Athens in the middle of October to do something not many teams have done. Now, after the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Georgia is back at No. 1, meaning the win over that program is the best.

That, enough, is good for Golesh to have a successful season, as long as he gets bowl eligible and takes care of business in November.

It’s tough to remain with the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss and LSU, but that’s the process that Golesh is growing his program to over the course of his first season. Auburn fans have seen the vision though, and although it doesn’t play a full fourth quarters, it brings optimism that the Tigers can respond in these games and even win outright.

That will continue with Missisisppi State, as well as Alabama in Tuscaloosa at the end of November. If the stars align again at Bryant-Denny Stadium, not many coaches can say they’ve beaten both Alabama and Georgia in a season, let alone a first in charge.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. central, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

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