Alex Golesh Gushes About Two Top Auburn Receivers: ‘[They’ll] play in the NFL for a long time’

When Hugh Freeze was fired as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers back in 2025, just about all of the elite receiving talent he recruited left with him. Big names like Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Eric Singleton and more headed for the door, and few were confident that Alex Golesh would be able to replace that level of talent.

Golesh brought in several new receivers, most of whom came from his former program, USF, and ahead of the season, most were sure that the Tigers’ receiving production would decline significantly, while their former players flourished at other programs.

However, that hasn’t been the case this season, largely thanks to the top-level production of two key Tiger newcomers: Chas Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton. Nimrod has accounted for 483 yards this season, more than any receiver who left Auburn during the offseason has this season, and he falls just short of Cam Coleman’s seven touchdowns this season, having six of his own.

In a press conference after the Tigers’ blowout win over Mississippi State, Golesh told the press why he thinks the pair are so special, starting with Nimrod.

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“You saw Chas was a captain today, continues to grow into such a leader,” he said. “He’s a big-time player. He’s going to play in the NFL for a long time… It’s so unique when you get to see a young guy grow in this game, especially with how college football’s changed… He’s a special human.”

Singleton, not to be ignored, tops Nimrod in yards this season with 594, over 100 yards more than any of the Tigers’ 2025 receivers this season, though he falls shy of Nimrod’s six touchdowns by a lone score. Golesh had plenty of praise for the junior, as well.

“I’ve known Key since he was 17,” Golesh said. “To see him continue to blossom into the receiver that he is, he’s physical, he’s tough, smart, he’s grown up a ton, he’s still got to grow up in a lot of ways, but he is so committed to getting better every single day… He’s going to play in the National Football League for a long time.”

The Tigers won’t get another year with Nimrod, as his eligibility should run out at the end of the season, but barring a highly surprising transfer, Singleton is expected to stick around at the conclusion of the season.

Add in top-level receiving talent like freshman DeShawn Spencer, who has already been solid this year, and incoming prospects like Deshawn Hall and Brylan Odour, who are set to join the squad next season, and the Tigers’ receiving core could quickly become one of the more feared groups in the country before long.

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