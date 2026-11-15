Alex Golesh Reveals Thoughts on the State of Auburn Football: ‘Heading in the right direction’

The Auburn Tigers have had quite a rough start to the 2020s, but Alex Golesh appears to have the program trending in the right direction, as the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State on Saturday officially locked up bowl eligibility for his program, a feat that Tiger coaches have been unable to manage since 2023.

Many have been hesitant to trust Golesh this season, especially after the Tigers’ early-season losses to Florida and Tennessee as well as their blowout losses to LSU and Ole Miss, but it’s undeniable that the Tigers are finishing games at a level that Hugh Freeze-led teams never could, illustrating a big change in culture on the Plains.

After the Tigers’ win over the Bulldogs, Golesh took to the stand to address the media, and when asked about the state of the program, he shared some interesting thoughts.

“I would tell you, culturally, I’m really proud of where we are,” he said. “I’ve been a part of these year ones so many times, and I think that’s the biggest challenge we have in this climate, even harder. So much outside noise, [but] it’s been really impressive how these guys have bought in, and it’s been leadership at a high level from within the locker room.”

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The Tigers have used 19 different captains this season across their 10 games, with only Byrum Brown and Elijah Melendez consistently being named, so there have clearly been several top-notch locker room leaders who have made a big difference in the early stages of Golesh’s tenure.

Though Golesh is quite proud of the Tigers’ culture, he was very clear that his stance on his expectations for the program has not changed– bowl eligibility is great, and a strong starting point, but he’s looking to take the Auburn program to new heights.

“The bowl game piece [is] obviously huge in the sense that you get to continue to practice, but it’s certainly not the standard at Auburn,” he said. “The standard is we build a program where we’re competing for championships, and I said it a year ago, that we’re gonna try to get there as fast as we can, and I would stay with that.”

As for the future of the Tigers, Golesh is confident in the direction the program is heading, especially with a top-level 2027 recruiting class, which 247Sports currently ranks as the 11th-best in the country, on the way.

“[We] need a lot of help, but we’re recruiting at a high level,” he said. “We’re going to continue to recruit at a high level, we’re gonna retain at a high level, but we’re heading in the right direction for sure.”

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