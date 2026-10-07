Alex Golesh Talks Auburn Offensive Line Struggles: ‘I was hoping we would be further ahead’

The Auburn Tigers’ offense has struggled immensely this year, especially in early-game scenarios, largely due to issues with the offensive line. The Tigers’ interior, in particular, has struggled to maintain dominance in the trenches, and the rushing attack has suffered as a result.

The Tigers currently rank eighth in the SEC in average rushing yards per game with 180, though the team’s leading rusher, to this point, is quarterback Byrum Brown and none of the Tigers’ three top-tier running backs.

The passing game has struggled, too; the Tigers currently lead the SEC in sacks allowed with 18, and Brown is averaging just 6.6 yards per completion, as he’s mostly throwing shorter, quicker-developing routes and screen passes.

So, what’s gone wrong for the Tigers’ offensive line? Alex Golesh shared his thoughts this past Monday.

“I was hoping we would be further ahead in terms of being more efficient,” Golesh said. “There’s certain things we have done well. Third down has been, as much as we’ve been in it, has been more efficient than I thought it would be as we’ve evolved and grown… I still don’t think we’re running it well enough. We’re not protecting well enough in situations where we have to protect and you have to bow up and go.”

The Tigers were forced to replace six of seven offensive linemen to record a start in 2025, as five of the Tigers’ linemen graduated or went to the NFL Draft, while a sixth, Xavier Chaplin, transferred to Florida State. As a result, the Tigers’ patchwork line has struggled to get on the same page at times, leading to an offensive line coach’s biggest pain point: penalties.

Against Tennessee, the Tigers’ offensive line recorded three false start penalties in the first quarter, one on each drive the Tigers attempted. This made it much more difficult for the Tigers’ offense, which was already struggling to get going in early-game scenarios, to find a footing and build an early-game drive.

“You’re in first-and-15 three different times. You’re in 3rd-and-3 going back to a 3rd-and-8,” Golesh said. “The self-inflicted stuff is what can’t happen when the margins are tiny as it is. I felt like we never got in rhythm.”

The offensive line certainly has a lot of areas to improve in, but they’ll have all week to work as the Tigers enjoy their only bye week of the season. Their work will quickly be put to the test, though, as waiting for Auburn on the other side of the bye week is No. 2 Georgia, which is currently ranked as the second-best team in the country.

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