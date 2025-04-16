All-SEC Freshman OL to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Auburn IOL Bradyn Joiner plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 313 IOL was named to the 2024 All-SEC Freshman Team



Appeared in 10 games & started in 6



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/v3UCXFUeHy