All-SEC Freshman OL to Enter Transfer Portal

Guard Bradyn Joiner plans to enter the transfer portal after earning All-SEC Freshman accolades in 2024.

Cam Parker

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
One of the Auburn Tigers' starting offensive linemen from last year is parting ways with the program.

Guard Bradyn Joiner, who started six games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Wednesday, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Joiner will have three years of eligibility remaining

Joiner (6-2, 311 pounds) appeared in 10 total games for the Tigers last season with 470 of his 487 offensive stats coming at left guard. He was fifth on the team among qualifying offensive linemen with a PFF offensive grade of 62.4.

His first start came at left guard in the team's 24-10 win at Kentucky on Oct. 26, and he would start the next five games after.

Prior to enrolling at Auburn in 2023, Joiner was ranked as the No. 1 center recruit in the class of 2023 by Rivals and was a top 25 recruit from the state of Alabama. He committed to the Tigers over offers from Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas among others.

Joiner is the 23rd total player to transfer from the program since the end of the 2024 campaign and third offensive lineman alongside guard EJ Harris, who is now at Memphis, and tackle Percy Lewis, who is now at Ole Miss.

The Tigers recently added two linemen through the portal in tackles Mason Murphy from USC and Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech and four more through high school recruiting in four-star tackle Broderick Shull and three-star guards Tai Buster, Jacobe Ward and and Kail Ellis.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will close on Friday, April 25.

