Arnold Sets Career High in Auburn Debut
WACO, Tx.-- The Auburn Tigers on Friday defeated the Baylor Bears, 38-24, with quarterback Jackson Arnold putting on a show in his home state of Texas, becoming just the second quarterback in program history to account for over 100 rushing yards and 100 passing yards in their debut game after Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton.
Arnold, making his first start at Auburn since transferring from Oklahoma, passed for only 108 yards and zero touchdowns on 17 attempts. However, it was his legs that told the story of the game for the Tiger offense.
The former five-star ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns, helping Auburn's run game dominate the game with 307 total rushing yards. His second, a 27-yarder, was the most important.
On fourth-and-one with just over four minutes left and up by seven, Arnold blew past Baylor's defense to essentially seal the win for Auburn.
Using Arnold’s legs as much as they did was not the initial game plan for the Tigers, but they took what the defense gave them and ran the ball very efficiently, relieving the stress off Arnold in the passing game.
"I thought Jackson played solid and didn't force hardly anything and just took what they gave us,” head coach Hugh Freeze stated. “They were determined to not let us throw it down the field. They played two high safeties the entire night, pretty much. Thus, the rushing. After that first drive, we had eight consecutive drives of seven-plus plays. I really think Jackson would agree that the two we didn't score points on, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. They got us with a blitz, and we got a holding penalty that killed the drive. I thought it was a solid, solid effort, and just thankful we're 1-0 against a pretty good football team."
Earlier this week, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda told the media that they needed to stop the run if they wanted to win the game. But once the game started, it seemed as if they just didn't want the deep wide receiver core for the Tigers to make plays down the field, sacrificing that by giving up the run game.
Once Arnold realized that he would just not be able to get the ball down the field, he knew something had to change.
“ I swallowed my pride on the passing game, and went out and rushed,” he said.
“Which is hard for both of us," the fourth-year head coach said, noting that they have all of the great wide receivers, but you have to do what you have to do to win the game.
Arnold is also the first Auburn QB since Payton Thorne (123 yards on Sept. 16 versus Samford) to rush for 100 yards in a game.
From being benched at Oklahoma to being the hero on Week 1 for the Auburn Tigers, Arnold’s story on The Plains has just begun.