Skip to main content

Athletic director Allen Greene writes goodbye letter to Auburn University

Greene has officially stepped away from the University as of Wednesday afternoon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene will be stepping away from the university "in order to pursue other professional interests," it was announced earlier this week.

Greene wrote a goodbye letter to the University and the fanbase on Wednesday afternoon discussing his appreciation for the time he spent on the Plains:

 

Thank you, Auburn Family,

Since January 2018, you have welcomed Christy and me and our children into your family.

Together we have celebrated tremendous victories, made lifelong friends and created memories that will last a lifetime.

As our time at Auburn Athletics comes to an end, I want to express my appreciation and gratitude.

To the Auburn student-athletes who compete valiantly and represent this wonderful institution with class, thank you.

To the fans who faithfully support the orange and blue season after season, thank you.

To the donors whose generosity fuels this entire enterprise, and help us create opportunities that enrich student-athletes to the betterment of Auburn, thank you.

To the coaches and staff who tirelessly toil to build and maintain championship programs while developing Auburn women and men, thank you.

Our goal will always be to leave every endeavor even stronger than when we arrived.

In the 2021-22 athletic season, six Auburn programs finished in the top 10, with gymnastics and women’s golf both reaching the Final Four. Men’s basketball earned the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history and won its third SEC championship in five seasons. Equestrian won the SEC championship in Auburn for the first time. Baseball returned to Omaha for the second time in three postseasons.

Together we’ve navigated a pandemic, celebrated two equestrian national championships, and invested in capital projects that will help this Everything School remain competitive for generations.

The journey is far greater than the destination. My family and I will forever cherish our Auburn journey and none of it would have been possible without you. It truly has been my pleasure to serve.

Today and every day, it’s great to be an Auburn Tiger!

War Eagle,

Allen Greene

Auburn University has not announced any potential candidates to replace Greene as athletic director.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch 

Director of Athletics Allen Greene talks to the crowd atAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
Football

Athletic director Allen Greene writes goodbye letter to Auburn University

By Lance Dawe
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Football

'It's been a long time coming,' Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson excited for season opener vs Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for the game-winning touchdown the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Ou Vs Texas
Football

Discussions of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC early are occurring

By Andrew Stefaniak
Camden Brown (17)Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn football: Five potential breakout players vs Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Dec 18, 2021; Inglewood, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13), athletic director John Hartwell (center) and defensive end Nick Heninger (42) embrace after he 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Utah State AD John Hartwell is interested in the open Auburn Athletic Director position

By Lindsay Crosby
HTBB0551
Football

Breaking down Auburn's FPI percentages for the Mercer game

By Andrew Stefaniak
Holden Geriner at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Midweek Mailbag: Is Auburn more likely to beat Penn State or LSU?

By Zac Blackerby
Sonny DiChiara's first professional walk-off hit was the difference on Tuesday night. (Cristina Byrne-Sternberg/Rocket City Trash Pandas)
Baseball

WATCH: Sonny DiChiara walks it off for the Rocket City Trash Pandas

By Andrew Stefaniak