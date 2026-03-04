Auburn Looks to Bolster Future of Wide Receiver Room with 2028 Talent

The transfer portal has certainly shaken the way that college football looks these days, though perhaps no team was hit as hard as the Auburn Tigers. Amidst nearly 40 exits, the Tigers lost almost all of their wide receiver talent when Hugh Freeze was fired, but Alex Golesh seems determined not just to save this season, but many to come.

Enter Avery Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound sophomore wide receiver at Paducah Tilghman in Paducah, Kentucky. Thompson received an offer from Auburn on Tuesday, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to discuss it as well as his recruitment.

It was a blessing for real,” he said, “hearing that a program like Auburn would like to extend an offer to me was a great feeling. What stands out is the atmosphere and tradition, especially how competitive they are every week in the SEC. When I hear Auburn football, I think of all the crazy finishes they’ve had in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the crazy SEC atmosphere.”

Thompson has also received offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Illinois and a host of others, so he is having to weigh his options even as a sophomore in high school.

“Auburn has the potential to be very high on my board,” he said. “As the recruiting process continues I’ll get a better idea of where they are for me. I definitely would like to get up on campus. I don’t have anything planned as of now.”

Thompson, who averaged over 14 yards per reception on limited production in his sophomore season, is committed to the grind, no matter what.

“At this point, I’m trying to be the best player I can be,” he said. “That’s my main focus right now. I’m consistent and competitive. I’m going to give max effort every snap and do whatever helps the team win.”

Auburn’s 2028 class has yet to land a recruit, so Thompson could easily be the first if he decides the Plains is the place for him. For now, he will continue to work and get even better while he rounds out his high school career.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity,” he said. “The recruitment process is a blessing, and I’m enjoying building relationships with programs.”

