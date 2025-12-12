Auburn Adds In-State Opponent to Future Schedule

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers will complete their slate of playing every Division I football program in the state of Alabama in 2031 when the Tigers face the Troy Trojans, which was announced on Thursday morning.

Auburn has also added FCS Austin Peay, Georgia Southern, and North Alabama to its schedule for future seasons. Austin Peay will come to the plains in 2027, and with North Alabama and Georgia Southern coming to the plains in 2028. North Alabama will also return to Auburn again in 2032. The Austin Peay matchup will replace the Missouri State matchup that was originally scheduled in 2027.

Earlier this year, the Tigers announced a home-and-home series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, set to begin during the 2027 season in Fort Bend, Indiana. The first matchup will be played on September 25, 2027, with the next matchup scheduled for October 28, 2028. This is the first time in program history that the teams will face off on the gridiron.

As of now, the Troy matchup is the only matchup that is solidified in 2031, and North Alabama being the only matchup in 2032. The Troy matchup will also be the first time in program history that the schools matchup, despite both campuses only being an hour and a half apart from one another.

Here is a full look at Auburn’s future schedule of conference and non-conference opponents that is confirmed:

2026:

Non-conference: Baylor (Sept. 5, Atlanta), Southern Miss (Sept. 12), Samford (Nov. 21)

SEC: Florida (Sept. 19), Vanderbilt (Sept. 26), @ Tennessee (Oct. 3), @ Georgia (Oct. 17), LSU (Oct. 24), @ Ole Miss (Oct. 31), Arkansas (Nov. 7), @ Mississippi State (Nov. 14), @ Alabama (Nov. 28)

2027:

Non-conference: Middle Tennessee, Austin Peay, @ Notre Dame

SEC: Alabama (home), Georgia (home), Oklahoma (home), South Carolina (home), Texas A&M (home), Kentucky (away), Missouri (away), Texas (away), Vanderbilt (away).

2028:

Non-conference: North Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia Southern

SEC: Mississippi State (home), Ole Miss (home), Tennessee (home), Vanderbilt (home), Alabama (away), Georgia (away), Arkansas (away), Florida (away), LSU (away)

2029:

Non-conference: @ Miami

SEC: Alabama (home), Georgia (home), Kentucky (home), Missouri (home), Texas (home), Oklahoma (away), South Carolina (away), Texas A&M (away), Vanderbilt (away)

Other notables:

Miami (2030), Troy (2031), North Alabama (2032)

It is important to note that the SEC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule with one Power Four (or Notre Dame) non-conference opponent required for the 2026 season and beyond, meaning teams could cancel home/home series to minimize the number of Power Four non-conference games.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI