Auburn Adds Late RB Commit to 2026 Class

Though the majority of recruitment for the 2026 class has been wrapped up, Alex Golesh is seemingly not satisfied with the Auburn Tigers’ class, as on Tuesday, Stuart Andrews announced that he has committed to Auburn.

Andrews, who hails from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, Ala., is a high-potential running back who will be joining the Tigers as a preferred walk-on. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Andrews after he committed to learn exactly why the Tigers were the place for him.

“Auburn has been home to me since I was a little kid,” he said, “and I have always dreamed of playing here. The Auburn atmosphere is amazing, and the community can’t be more welcoming.”

Andrews, who is set to report on May 14, just a week from the time of this article’s writing, said that the coaches played a major factor in his decision, though he said his recruitment was “only Auburn” by the time of his commitment.

“The coaches could not have been more helpful throughout my commitment, assisting me with my living situation and providing other helpful information,” he said. “I want to give [the fans] thanks for being so welcoming throughout this whole process of me committing, and I look forward to building relationships with the Auburn community!”

Andrews will join a loaded Auburn running back room, so he will have to work hard if he wants to earn some playing time over the next couple of years. Headlined by returning senior Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer junior Bryson Washington, the Tigers’ running back room will surely have plenty of experience and wisdom to pass along to the young Birmingham native.

“I’m most excited about helping the team out anyway I can,” Andrews said. “I can’t wait to get started! War Eagle!”

Many quickly dismiss preferred walk-ons as players that will not see much playing time over their career, but Andrews has shown time and time again that he could be one of the best backs in the state. In his junior season at Mountain Brook alone, Andrews accounted for a staggering 1,805 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, a testament to what he could provide to the Tigers.

Though chances are near-zero that Andrews will see time in his freshman year, with Auburn’s room as strong as it is, if he commits to the grind and is willing to learn from top talent like Washington and Cobb, he could very well earn himself a scholarship and potentially some playing time over the next few seasons.

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