Auburn basketball earns dominating 119-56 win over Israel U-20 National Team

Tough finish for KD Johnson to start the fourth.

A turnover and a bucket for Westry who now has 13 points - yet another steal, and a Traore bucket. 6-0 Tigers to start the fourth and a timeout for Israel. 86-40, Auburn leads.

KD Johnson now has five points one minute into the fourth quarter after a corner three. Israel responds with a three of their own. Defense starting to slip just a little for Auburn.

Turnover, Broome dunk. Another turnover, another Broome finish. Auburn looking to close out well.

A smooth step-back three from Allen Flanigan gives Auburn 100 points on the night. 100-47 with 4:53 to go.

Jaylin Williams falls hard on his back contesting a layup and is slow to get up. Williams has 9 points and 8 rebounds. Israel knocks down a three to cut the lead to 52.

Stop us if you've heard this before: fast break, Broome finishes plus a fouls for Auburn. He's got 15 points and 10 rebounds today.

Akingbola blocks a jump shot, and Yohan Traore finishes with a foul on the other end. Traore has 13 points. Excellent outing from the Auburn freshmen. Carter Sobera checks in. The Tigers have 29 fast break points as opposed to Israel's five. Wow.

Final media timeout of the game, Tigers lead 109-50. Traore heading to the foul line.

A strong finish after a miss by Chris Moore gives Auburn 111 points. Israel knocks down a three, and Traore gets a nice feed for a two-hand jam. Two-points jumper for Israel, and another feed from Tre Donaldson, this time to Babatunde Akingbola. A bit of a scoring flurry here at the end.

Donaldson gets a steal, and Traore gets an emphatic reverse dunk to end the game.

Auburn wins, 119-56.