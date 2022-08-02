Auburn basketball earns dominating 119-56 win over Israel U-20 National Team
Auburn takes game one in Israel in an emphatic way.
The Tigers ran over the Israel U-20 National Team, 119-56. Every single Auburn Tiger that saw the floor scored, minus Carter Sobera.
Auburn started off a bit sloppy but eventually found their groove. The Tigers hounded Israel on the defensive end, smothering their five-out offense and not allowing Israel to get any clean looks from deep.
On the offensive end, Auburn attacked the paint relentlessly. Newcomers Yohan Traore (20 points), Johni Broome (17 points, 9 rebounds) and veteran Dylan Cardwell (12 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks) asserted dominance down low.
The Tigers were out of sync at times, but overall looked polished for a team still trying to find their rhythm in August.
Here is the live blog recap of the entire game.
Fourth Quarter: Auburn 119, Israel U-20 56, FINAL
Tough finish for KD Johnson to start the fourth.
A turnover and a bucket for Westry who now has 13 points - yet another steal, and a Traore bucket. 6-0 Tigers to start the fourth and a timeout for Israel. 86-40, Auburn leads.
KD Johnson now has five points one minute into the fourth quarter after a corner three. Israel responds with a three of their own. Defense starting to slip just a little for Auburn.
Turnover, Broome dunk. Another turnover, another Broome finish. Auburn looking to close out well.
A smooth step-back three from Allen Flanigan gives Auburn 100 points on the night. 100-47 with 4:53 to go.
Jaylin Williams falls hard on his back contesting a layup and is slow to get up. Williams has 9 points and 8 rebounds. Israel knocks down a three to cut the lead to 52.
Stop us if you've heard this before: fast break, Broome finishes plus a fouls for Auburn. He's got 15 points and 10 rebounds today.
Akingbola blocks a jump shot, and Yohan Traore finishes with a foul on the other end. Traore has 13 points. Excellent outing from the Auburn freshmen. Carter Sobera checks in. The Tigers have 29 fast break points as opposed to Israel's five. Wow.
Final media timeout of the game, Tigers lead 109-50. Traore heading to the foul line.
A strong finish after a miss by Chris Moore gives Auburn 111 points. Israel knocks down a three, and Traore gets a nice feed for a two-hand jam. Two-points jumper for Israel, and another feed from Tre Donaldson, this time to Babatunde Akingbola. A bit of a scoring flurry here at the end.
Donaldson gets a steal, and Traore gets an emphatic reverse dunk to end the game.
Auburn wins, 119-56.
Third Quarter: Auburn 80, Israel U-20 38, 0:31
Westry starts the second half with a layup. Another three gives him 11 points on the game.
After shooting poorly from outside the arc in the first half, Israel knocks down a three. Intentional foul on Westry sends Israel to the line. 61-26 Auburn.
Cardwell, Broome, and Traore are dominating the paint. The lead is now 40.
What Auburn can't do now is start fogging shots up. They have to stay disciplined. An Israel jump shot makes it 67-30. KD Johnson responds with a three.
Timeout with 5:06 left in the third... Chance Westry looks incredibly smooth for a freshman.
Broome converts on the fast break, gets another steal, but Auburn can't convert. Really great stuff from Auburn's newcomers.
It feels like Auburn can run a little smoother on offense with Broome and Traore than they did with Kessler and Smith. They may not end up being as efficient, but the offense flows well. 74-35 Auburn. The Tigers are shooting 57% from the floor. Auburn is still playing hard, but Israel is starting to find a little bit of a rhythm.
Cardwell with a slam out of the timeout, and it is 80-35 in favor of the Tigers. Donaldson is running point now.
Israel cuts the lead back to 40 at the end of the third quarter. Auburn leads 80-40 heading into the final quarter.
Second Quarter: Auburn 57, Israel U-20 22, Halftime
Both teams had yet to hit a three (a combined 0-for-13) before Jaylin Williams knocked down a straight-away three to grow the Auburn lead to 24-8. Williams has seven points.
Zep Jasper knocks down a three making it 27-10 Tigers. An immediate turnover from Israel, Flanigan scores on the break and a foul.
Tigers are shooting 77% from the foul line. 30-10 Tigers.
Flanigan knocks down a three. Auburn is starting to get hot... timeout Israel. 33-10.
There was a huge foul discrepancy in Auburn's favor in the first, but now it is five fouls to one in favor of Israel. Auburn is averaging 111 points per 100 possessions halfway through the second quarter. The Tigers have eight offensive rebounds and continue to dominate the paint.
Israel finally hits a three (1-of-14) to cut Auburn's lead to 23. Auburn immediately comes back down and gets a Broome dunk. 39-14 Auburn. Everything is working for AU. 41-15 with 3:59 to go in the first half.
Freshman guard Tre Donaldson checks in for the first time today.
A Chance Westry layup grows the lead to 30. Auburn up 47-17.
KD Johnson knocks down a contested three and a layup on back-to-back possessions to make it 55-20.
Westry hits a long two to make it 57-22 at halftime. Tigers firing on all cylinders.
First Quarter: Auburn 21, Israel U-20 8
Auburn controls the tip. Jaylin Williams misses two floaters to start.
Wendell Green opened the scoring with a layup. Both team struggled to knock down floaters, but the Tigers have controlled the offensive glass so far. Broome earned his first two points as an Auburn Tiger. Israel air-balled their two three point attempts. Auburn seemed uncomfortable with the FIBA ball.
Relatively sloppy basketball for both sides as we head to our first media timeout. Tigers lead 6-4 with 5:55 left.
Freshman Chance Westry ran the point for the Tigers. He missed both free throws following the media timeout.
The Tigers already had 3 blocks with 5:13 left. Chris Moore got involved on a lob. Auburn controlled the paint and was way more physical on defense.
Israel wanted to run a lot of five out sets in the half court and elected not to push the pace. Auburn smothered the U-20 team early on and denied drives to the basket. Traore had three straight points on back to back possessions.
Timeout with 3:33 to go, Tigers lead 13-6.
The Tigers attacked the paint relentlessly. Chance Westry was very aggressive in getting to the rim. Very nice handles from the 6-6 freshman.
Auburn grows the lead to 19-6. Timeout.
Wendell Green checks in and immediately finds Jaylin Williams on the fast break... and then gets a steal on the inbounds pass.
Israel hits a contested layup at the end of the first quarter. Auburn leads 21-8.
Pregame: Auburn vs Israel U-20
Auburn's five starters have been announced for the game:
Wendell Green Jr. (G)
Zep Jasper (G)
Jaylin Williams (F)
Allen Flanigan (F)
Johni Broome (F)
It has been announced that KD Johnson will be wearing No. 25 vs the Israel U-20 team.
