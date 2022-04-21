Skip to main content

Auburn Daily 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Mock Draft SZN is here.

It's draft season, ladies and gentlemen. 

The NFL Draft is just days away, and this could be one of the most polarizing drafts in recent memory. For the first time in a very long time, there is no clear favorite to be selected in the top spot. The quarterback class is seen to be weaker than most years by experts and the edge rusher class has a lot of top heavy talent.

The staff at Auburn Daily took a shot at predicting where these prospects would land during the first round of the draft. Undoubtedly, there will be picks traded to and fro in Las Vegas. However, the staff did not take part in any such trading during their mock draft. 

And with that, Jacksonville takes the stage with the first pick.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is among the top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft. Syndication Usa Today © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Lee: "This may be the hardest draft to select a top prospect. The quarterback class is down this year, and the top of the edge rusher bunch is a tough pick. I went safe here and went with the favorite to be selected by Jacksonville: Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan star caused havoc for Big Ten quarterbacks this season, leading the league in sacks with 14. The Heisman finalist recorded three sacks in the Wolverine’s huge win over Ohio State. The only concern with Hutchinson is that he did not show up when it mattered. In the semi-final playoff game against Georgia, Hutchinson was a non-factor. He will have to step up his game when he faces the best of the best in Jacksonville. Hutchinson will pair well with Jacksonville’s star pass rusher Josh Allen, and will be a duo that opposing offenses have to change game plans for."

2. Detroit Lions - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws the ball under pressure from Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gray Oldenburg: "Thibodeaux is arguably the most athletic player in this year's draft. The 6 foot 4, 254 pound freak from Los Angeles who was the number one overall recruit in 2019, ran a 4.58 40 yard dash and got 27 reps on the bench at the combine. Thibodeaux’s athletic prowess is exactly what Detroit needs in their first pick of two in their first round."

3. Houston Texans - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) celebrates a sack of Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4 © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lance Dawe: "I've got a hunch that Lovie Smith is going to want to use his first pick on defense, as the Texans were next to last in total yards allowed per game (384.4). Gardner is simply too good to pass up at No. 3, with a rare blend of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), length, athleticism, and instinct that is certainly worthy of a top three pick."

4. New York Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Stefaniak: "Ekwonu is one of if not the best Offensive Tackle’s in this year’s draft class. Ekwonu is sneaky athletic and fast at his 6’4 320 frame. He was the top or was near the top of every single offensive lineman drill at the NFL Combine. Ekwonu will be a great solution to fill the holes the Jets have at offensive line and will be able to protect second year quarterback Zach Wilson."

5. New York Giants - Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) sacks Missouri Tigers quarterback Tyler Macon (10) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Blackerby: "The fact that Travon Walker was still on the board at five made this a no-brainer. He is rushing up boards and some experts have him as the second most talented player on the board. Giants can’t mess this up."

6. Carolina Panthers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass in the first quarter of the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay Crosby: "This one’s easy - Carolina’s been on the quarterback carousel ever since Cam Newton’s shoulder injury. Here’s a list of Carolina starting QB’s since the end of Cam Newton’s 1st stint on the team (number of starts):
2018 Cam Newton (14) / Taylor Heinicke (1) / Kyle Allen (1)

2019 Kyle Allen (12) / Cam Newton (2) / Will Grier (2)

2020 Teddy Bridgewater (15) / P. J. Walker (1)

2021 Sam Darnold (11) / Cam Newton (5) / P. J. Walker (1)

Don’t overthink this. Kenny Pickett is the #1 QB in the draft, Carolina’s one of the first teams with a glaring need at QB in the draft. The guy who started 52 games in college with over 12,000 yards will slot right in as QB1 on the depth chart, no matter what proclamations new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo makes about Sam Darnold’s job status in early April."

7. New York Giants - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lee: "The Giants have two glaring needs: EDGE rusher and offensive tackle. Zac covered the first need by taking Travon Walker with the 5th pick. We will stay in the SEC with their second pick in the draft by taking offensive tackle Evan Neal from Alabama. Neal is an absolute mountain of a man. At 6’7, 370 lbs, Neal will bookend an offensive line with Andrew Thomas on the other side. With pass rushers such as Micah Parsons, Chase Young, and Fletcher Cox in the NFC East, Daniel Jones will be thankful to have two young stars at the tackle position."

8. Atlanta Falcons - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gray Oldenburg: "There are a good amount of good Wide receivers in this year's draft and I think Wilson tops them all. Wilson ran a 4.38 40 and had a vertical jump of 36 inches at 6 foot. Wilson was second team All-American in his junior year with the Buckeyes and with the loss of Julio Jones and the unknown status of Calvin Ridley for next year, the ATL needs a playmaker."

9. Seattle Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) as changes the play during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) listens at right. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Dawe: "Initially, I wanted Evan Neal, the offensive tackle from Alabama. But Cross isn't too shabby of a selection here either. I'm not sure if Drew Lock will end up starting for the Seahawks, but whoever does will need some help upfront. Seattle has been lacking in that department for days. Most scouting reports say that while Cross isn't an insane athlete he still has a lot of natural strength and has been well coached despite having only been in college for two seasons. On top of that, Cross had only allowed two sacks in 682 pass block attempts in 2021."

10. New York Jets - Drake London, WR, USC

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) makes a catch in front of Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaylen Watson (0) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Stefaniak: "London, a mountain of a wide receiver, measured out to be 6’4 219 but still runs well. He is very agile and can change direction at a remarkably high rate of speed. London is great at making contested catches and can jump out of the gym. London is another piece to make these Jets a young team with a bright future."

11. Washington Commanders - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) defends against Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Blackerby: "It’s all about the trenches. The Commanders have plenty of holes to fill but adding Jordan Davis to their defensive line is a nice upgrade for Ron Rivera’s defense."

12. Minnesota Vikings - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay Crosby: "McDuffie’s the 2nd CB off the board, only behind Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati. The former four star recruit, who chose Washington thanks to their history of putting defensive backs in the NFL, makes up for less than ideal size with outstanding athleticism, intelligence, and diversity of techniques - he’s fluid and comfortable in both man and zone schemes. Minnesota’s going to make him the #1 CB by mid-season, and he’ll hold up just fine."

13. Houston Texans - Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Trey Lee: "The Lovie Smith era in Houston has begun, and the Texans take another defensive player in Jermaine Johnson. The Texans are still missing the pass rush they once had during the days that JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney ruined quarterbacks’ lives. Johnathan Greenard had a decent season this past year, so in this mock draft, he’ll get some help with Johnson joining the squad. The Seminole standout led the ACC in tackles for loss and sacks during the 2021 season, with a season high three sacks in Florida State’s victory against Miami. Johnson’s 6’5, 262 lb frame makes him appealing to NFL teams, and he can be a game wrecker at the next level."

14. Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. 220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 043 Jpg © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gray Oldenburg: "Linderbaum is the rare true center that could go super high in the draft but he deserves it like nobody else. He won the Rimingtom trophy and was a finalist for ther Lombardi and the Outland trophies as well. He was a consensus first team All American for his Junior season for the Hawkeyes as well."

15. Philadelphia Eagles - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lance Dawe: "With the issues the Eagles have had at receiver over the past couple of seasons, I would expect Philly to look in the direction of a fluid, well-rounded receiver. I considered several receivers but eventually settled on Olave, who according to scouting reports is "an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load." Sounds like my type of receiver if I'm Jalen Hurts. He's not a run blocking receiver, but if you're looking for someone for Hurts to throw to, Olave would be a nice compliment to Smith."

16. New Orleans Saints - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) sets up to pass in the first quarter against Eastern Michigan Eagles during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Stefaniak: "Willis is as good of a person as he is a quarterback and could be the next super star in New Orleans. He is a very accurate passer and throws a great deep ball. Willis also is extremely fast and has great awareness for when to use his legs. He will be a fan favorite in New Orleans and will hopefully rejuvenate the team back to the success it had with Drew Brees at the helm."

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr. celebrates after making a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on Central Michigan Chippewas in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Lsu Vs Central Michigan V1 4108 © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zac Blackerby: "There’s a good chance that Stingley isn’t available at 17 when the Chargers pick later this month, but the former LSU DB does a lot of things you like to see. In this passing league, you can never have too many solid corners."

18. New Orleans Saints - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) looks to make a block during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Lindsay Crosby: "This unranked lineman out of college has made the most of his college career, converting from 210lb tight end/defensive line his junior year of high school to a three-year starter at left tackle for Northern Iowa at 325 pounds. A workout junkie, he owns the school’s squat record (625 pounds) and has taken snaps at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He needs reps to solidify the fundamentals and discipline, but he’s a versatile, hard-working player that has the talent to protect new QB Malik Willis’s blindside."

19. Philadelphia Eagles - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Sep 5, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) runs for a touchdown past Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and cornerback Cam Hart (5) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lee: "Much like Derek Stingley, Hamilton stops his first round slide here. The Eagles addressed a need at receiver with Lance’s early pick of Olave, and they add to a very sparse secondary with the safety out of Notre Dame. Hamilton does not have the blazing speed or athletic versatility that prospects like Isaiah Simmons or Derwin James did coming out of college. However, Hamilton is in fact a ball hawk, recording 8 interceptions during his time with the Fighting Irish. He also has the size to come down and play some hybrid linebacker if needed. The Eagles need help desperately on the defensive side of the ball, and Kyle Hamilton fills a lot of holes for them."

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) walks onto the field before the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 208

Gray Oldenburg: "Someone is down to pull the trigger with Ridder at some point in the first round and I see a perfect fit with him to replace Ben Rothlesburger at Pittsburgh and be the new guy there. Ridder was a winner in college, bringing Cincy to the college football playoff in 2021."

21. New England Patriots - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Dawe: "This pick might have a little bit of bias in it. After losing both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson over the past year, the Pats desperately need an infusion of young talent at the corner position. In steps Roger McCreary. Who cares about Andrew Booth? Scouts have made a big deal about McCreary's arm length and how it could damage him. They also noted that teams probably won't use him like Auburn did last season. He's the perfect bump-and-run corner with a lot of physicality."

22. Green Bay Packers - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Stefaniak: "Williams has blazing speed and is an excellent deep threat at the receiver possession. He is coming off an ACL tear which is a bit concerning but we have seen him play and know he is the real deal. Williams will be a great replacement for Davante Adams to help Aaron Rodgers seek his second Super Bowl ring."

23. Arizona Cardinals - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

USATSI_16885434

Zac Blackerby: "The strategy with this pick was simple. Get the best offensive lineman available to help protect Kyler Murray."

24. Dallas Cowboys - Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay Crosby: "Jameson Williams would have been the pick here if the Packers wouldn’t have taken him two picks earlier (you know Jerry Jones would have done it), so protection for Dak Prescott is the expected pick here. The consensus best interior lineman in the draft, Johnson, who transferred from Davidson to Boston College halfway through his college career, has experience both outside at tackle and inside but profiles as a guard at the next level. His combination of quick-twitch power, functional strength, and awareness of the game has him set to be the next dominant interior offensive lineman in the National Football League."

25. Buffalo Bills - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against TCU on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. 20211126 Iowastatevstcu © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trey Lee: "There has always been a stigma about taking a running back during the first round of the draft. Ezekiel Elliot, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Clyde Edward-Helaire, Najee Harris, and Travis Etienne are among the names of the elite group of halfbacks that have been drafted in the first round.

This group of running backs, like the quarterbacks, looks to be not as talented as in previous years. That being said, Breece Hall is a guy that will be a hot commodity this draft season. The former Cyclone recorded back-to-back seasons rushing for 1,500 and 20 touchdowns. The Bills have built their team to compete in the offensive juggernaut that is the AFC, and Breece Hall only adds to the highflying offense that may be an early Super Bowl favorite this season."

26. Tennessee Titans - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass and runs it in for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gray Oldenburg: "Treylon Burks proved time and time throughout his career as a Razorback that he can compete against some of the toughest defensive backs and still make plays. Being able to pair him up with a guy like AJ Brown will be a tremendous help to Ryan Tannehill and it will open up lanes and opportunities for the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry"

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All (83) is brought down by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second quarter in the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Dawe: "Offensive line, defensive line, and safety are all positions of need for the Bucs. I honestly didn't really care for a lot of the prospects left on the board in the trenches as first-round talent, so I chose Cine for two reasons. First, what can go wrong with a pick from arguably the best college defense of the 21st century? Second, I felt like I had taken some relatively safe picks during the first round, and I felt like reaching a bit. I like Cine's speed and fluidity in zone."

28. Green Bay Packers - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) almost intercepts a late fourth quarter Florida pass near the end zone. The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 34 to 7. The Florida Gators were the home team for this years annual Florida vs Georgia college football rivalry game at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 103021 Bsfloridageorgia 34

Andrew Stefaniak: "Dean is a 6’0 225 hard hitting linebacker who had the second most tackles on the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. He ran a 4.40 forty-yard dash, which is excellent for his size and position. Dean will be a great piece to make a great Packers defense even better."

29. Kansas City Chiefs (Zac) - Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) catches a pass and gets tackled from Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) and Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Matt Guggemos (28) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Blackerby: "The Kansas City Chiefs have the offensive firepower, they need some love in the defensive trenches. Mafe allows you to do that overnight."

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) runs for a second half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay Crosby: "After Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, Kansas City goes out and gets his replacement in three-year starter Jahan Dotson. More functionally similar to Diontae Johnson than Tyreek, Dotson’s a dynamic runner with good but not game-breaking speed that has the instincts and ball skills, if not the functional strength, to be difficult to cover 1 on 1. His extremely-outsized catch radius is perfect for an offense that breaks down into a scramble drill and allows the Mahomes Magic to happen."

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) is sacked by Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lee: "Every mock draft you look at will have Cincinnati going offensive line. Who can blame them? It’s the reason they lost in the Super Bowl. The Bengals did go out and get some good protection for Joe Shiesty, including former Dallas Cowboy and LSU alum La’el Collins (talk about Bayou Bengals). The Bengals, however, do not have an alpha in the linebacker room, and that is where Devin Lloyd comes in. The Utah star led his team in tackles, TFLs, interceptions, and was second on the team in sacks. If Cincinnati wants to go on another run like they did this past season, they’ll need to sure up the defensive side of the ball, and Devin Lloyd will do that."

32. Detroit Lions - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Jan 5, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; North Dakota State Bison running back Ty Brooks (28) reacts with wide receiver Christian Watson (1) after achieving a first down in the first quarter against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gray Oldenburg: "DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the only two somewhat proven young wide receivers on this Lions team so I think if you add another young guy in there like Watson, that'll help Jared Goff out tremendously. Watson is a 6 foot 4 receiver that ran a 4.36 in the 40 yard dash, and has also put up crazy numbers at the FCS level, so we will see how that translates to the NFL."

