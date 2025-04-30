Auburn DB Nearing Return from Injury
The Auburn Tigers’ cornerback Champ Anthony has been recovering from a season-ending broken leg injury that he suffered back on Sept. 21 against Arkansas. After surgery and rehab work, it appears he is on schedule and will be returning in the coming weeks.
“I’ll be out there at fall camp. I’ll be cleared in May. So I’ll be with the team during team runs and all that,” Anthony said, according to Rivals' Bryan Matthews. “God has blessed me to be able to be strong and just be able to make it through this without any hiccups. Everything just went smooth. I can’t wait until I get back on that field.”
Prior to his injury, Anthony was on track for a stellar season.
Through three full games plus his time on the field against Arkansas, He had 12 total tackles and three pass deflections in the three games plus part of another one. Since his injury, he has learned how to become a better leader on and off the field for his teammates, a beneficial trait considering how young the defense will likely be this upcoming season.
“That’s just me, personally,” Anthony said. “I just love to mold the minds of young people, even the older guys. Just wherever I can help, I will. I can’t help on the field so I just helped trying to get everybody’s minds right. It’s easier to see things when you’re standing on the sidelines. I just try to nip stuff in the bud and help out the team where I can.”
With multiple defensive leaders departing from the program after either being drafted or signing undrafted free agent deals, Anthony's availability both as a contributor and as a leader will be crucial for the Tigers' defense heading into Hugh Freeze's third season.