Auburn Defense Developing into Elite Group They Were Projected to Be
While the Auburn Tigers' defense remains a dominant group overall, their ability to stop the run enjoys elite status. Run-stopping is not glamorous, requiring physical play, instinct, timing, and aggressiveness. Headlines will ignore the dirty work because there are very few splash plays unless they're in space. Yet, neutralizing half the offense goes far to ensure success.
Historical Success
According to this, the current Tigers' run defense is generational, with 673 rushing yards in eight games dating back to the 1988 season. At this pace, Auburn will surrender 1,009 yards. In retrospect, that success makes the offense look even more inept.
Yet, considering all the talented defenders who left The Plains in the last 37 years, this run defense can finish the season as one of the very best. According to College Football Reference, seven players have three or more tackles for loss while five others can claim at least two.
Working Together
While defensive coordinator DJ Durkin deserves credit for assembling a group of athletes at all three levels attentive to the run game, his position coaches deliver the message. It starts upfront with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams and edge coach Roc Bellantoni. While the edges and tackles possess different responsibilities and skill sets, you do see overlap.
For example, standout Keldric Faulk will play on the edge to start a series, kicking inside on third down. For King-Williams, the ability to use Faulk up and down his line makes Auburn a threat. 26 of the team's 58 tackles for loss belong to defensive linemen. Auburn traditionally requires its defensive linemen to do more than absorb blockers, prioritizing activity and movement over immovable bulk.
Heart of the Defense
No one trumpeted linebacker Xavier Atkins' arrival on campus when he transferred to Auburn from LSU. Yet, no linebacker in the country has made a similar impact in stopping the run this season. Atkins' 13 tackles for loss lead the SEC. Yet, the numbers only tell a fraction of the story.
What makes him one of the better linebackers is his visual discipline. For instance, he reads the hole for possible cutbacks and the blocking flow before knifing through to make the stop. At 210 pounds, Atkins is not the biggest linebacker, but his agility and dexterity allow him to shed blocks.
Overview
With a record of 4-4, Auburn owes its run defense a couple of those wins. They placed the offense in a prime position to win, and the unit could not finish the job. Now with four games left, the defense must continue carrying the team to victory. Can the offense match the intensity of the run defense?