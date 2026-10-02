Auburn Defensive Players to Watch Against Tennessee

The Auburn Tigers are looking to stay on the rails after a close 21-15 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, but to do that, they’ll need to get through the Commodores’ in-state cousin: the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols are coming off a 20-17 loss to Texas, the No. 1 team in the country, and are looking to take that frustration out on the Tigers this week. The Tigers are underdogs in this game, though if their defense performs well, it could spell trouble for true freshman Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Any of the Tigers’ top defensive players could have a massive impact on this game, but there are three in particular that I believe may have top-tier performances against the Vols.

Da’Shawn Womack - Edge Rusher

The Vols look quite strong on offense, but their Achilles' heel against the Longhorns this past weekend ended up being sacks, as Texas was able to get to quarterback Faizon Brandon on 10 different occasions, and the Tigers may be able to take advantage of the Vols’ weaker offensive line.

Quarterback pressure starts with Da’Shawn Womack, the Tigers’ top edge rusher. Womack transferred over from Ole Miss this past season as a four-star transfer, but despite all the hype, Womack has yet to record a sack this season. He’s missed some time with injury, but now that he’s healthy, he may be due for a marquee performance.

Cody Sigler - Defensive Tackle

The Vols have not exactly boasted the most varied offense throughout early 2026; although there has been some top-level receiver play from Mike Matthews, the drop-off is pretty significant afterwards. The Vols have preferred to lean on the run throughout the season so far, and Cody Sigler may be the Tigers’ antidote.

Sigler is one of the more pure run-stoppers in the SEC, earning PFF honors as the highest-rated returning SEC defensive tackle before the season started. The Vols will undoubtedly try to rush through Sigler, and it’ll be a meeting of skill, scheme and effort to decide who emerges victorious.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Easily the Tigers’ top performer on defense this season, Melendez has had an explosive sophomore year to complement the weight gain he underwent throughout the offseason. The sophomore currently leads the Tigers in total tackles while ranking second in sacks, so he’ll be a variable threat to all aspects of the Vols’ defense.

Linebacker play has been a hallmark of the Tigers’ defense for some time now, and Melendez has plenty of help in the middle, as Xavier Atkins, Demarcus Riddick, Bryce Deas and more will all be ready to support the Tigers’ early statistical standout.

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