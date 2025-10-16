Auburn Faces Major Test Against SEC's Best Rush Defense
When the Auburn Tigers line up against the Missouri Tigers' run defense, the visitors will enjoy a sizable advantage that could tilt the game in their favor. Missouri is known for its dynamic offense led by quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy.
However, if Auburn has any chance, they must find a way to conquer an elite rush defense that offers few weaknesses and depth.
By the Numbers
Missouri has the best rush defense in the SEC, allowing 72.8 yards on the ground. More importantly, the visitors from Columbia stop the run better than all but one team in FBS (Texas Tech allows 62.5 yards). Additionally, the visitors surrendered two rushing touchdowns over their first six games, along with 2.7 yards per carry.
Scheme
Mizzou defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, long a proponent of the 3-3-5 setup, opted to implement a 4-2-5 attack with one aspect of his former scheme. The 3-3-5 predicates speed and the ability to fly to the ball, using smaller but quicker players to make plays.
They sacrifice some power for agility, defeating blocks with feet more than hands, especially in the back seven. Instead of using hand-to-hand violence to disengage, Batoon teaches his players to use angles and momentum to win one-on-one.
Batoon also knows Hugh Freeze's offense from the inside. In 2020, Batoon worked as the safeties coach for Freeze at Liberty.
The Leader
Redshirt sophomore Josiah Trotter's last name should ring a few bells for longtime football fans, but he's carved his own path. His father, Jeremiah, was a Pro Bowl linebacker for Philadelphia. Also, his older brother, Jeremiah Jr., is a member of the Eagles' current roster. With that said, the youngest Trotter plays the game similarly.
He loves to get downhill at the snap, reading his keys and choosing the proper gap to push through. While not the biggest middle linebacker (6-1, 207 pounds), Trotter relies on his instinct mixed with speed to beat the blocker to the spot.
Granted, the term "sideline to sideline" feels a bit tired, but the linebacker makes plays all over the field, especially shooting gaps. Auburn needs to use the tight ends to force Trotter in one direction while running off their back the other way.
Active Threat
Defensive end Zion Young can rush the passer (three sacks), but his worth as a run-stopping end is greater. At a listed weight of 262 pounds, you'd expect the senior to struggle against much larger tackles. However, Young's footwork and coordination make him a problem for any tackle firing off the ball. For instance, in this clip, the tackle attempts to pin him outside, creating a running lane.
Young's swim move and footwork easily defeat the blocker and stop the back for a loss, one of his team's leading seven tackles for loss.
To combat this, Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, who maintain a size disparity, need to lock on and drive Young. Furthermore, Hugh Freeze must run directly at Young, providing him no breathing room.
Overview
Auburn has the rushing attack and offensive line heft to challenge Missouri. They need to use their strength to their benefit. Plus, it would help to run the ball 25 to 30 times, but not just between the tackles. Getting to the outside will move the chains as well.
Can Hugh Freeze, perennially enamored with the pass, consistently use the run against Mizzou?