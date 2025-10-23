Auburn Facing Injury-Riddled Arkansas Team
AUBURN, Ala.- The initial injury report for the Auburn Tigers (3-4) was released Wednesday evening, and the Tigers are considerably healthy, minus three players.
The new person added to the “out” list this week is Auburn starting center Connor Lew, who tore his ACL in last weekend’s matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Lew will be out for the remainder of the season for Auburn and will likely miss the spring practice window as well.
Wide receiver Horatio Fields was ruled out for the season earlier this season with a broken foot. Running back Durell Robinson had a “freak” injury after Auburn played the Ball State Cardinals. Robinson has not played since that matchup, but returned to practice for Auburn earlier this week.
Cornerback Donovan Starr and tight end Brandon Frazier have both been listed as probable, which means they have a 75 percent chance to play. The injuries for both players have not been disclosed.
Last week, Frazier was also listed on the injury report up until the day of the game. However, he did suit up and play for Auburn against the Missouri Tigers, but did not record a stat. Most of the tight end duties last week were assigned to his fellow tight end Preston Howard.
The Arkansas Razorbacks have a long list of players on the injury report. The following players are ruled out against Auburn:
- DL Cameron Ball
- DB Quentavius Scandrett
- WR Monte Harrison
- WR Ismael Cisse
- WR Jalen Brown
- RB AJ Green
- TE Jeremiah Beck Jr.
- TE Andreas Paaskez
- DL David Oke
Arkansas also has a player listed as questionable, being WR Zach Taylor. Both tight end Jaden Platt and defensive lineman Danny Saili are listed as probable for the Razorbacks.
Although Arkansas has a lengthy injury report, the Razorbacks are still a dangerous team to face, despite their 2-5 record. Arkansas boasts a high-powered offense, averaging 513.7 yards per game, which ranks them fourth overall in the country.
"I know the characteristics of it real well, and that is multiplicity," head coach Freeze detailed of Arkansas' offense under interim head coach Bobby Petrino. "Particularly with the way he formations and uses his tight ends, and they're very active. Normally, when somebody's 12 personnel or something, there's some high tendencies. Not with them. They're equally can throw explosive ways out of that as well as run the football, and his just different presentations for the way he does all of his stuff. He's a very talented play caller, and obviously the quarterback, being able to extend plays makes it even more difficult."
Kickoff between Auburn and Arkansas on Saturday is at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage on SEC Network.