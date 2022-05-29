Skip to main content

Opinion: Auburn football will exceed expectations in 2022

Auburn football should win more games than the experts predict in 2022.

Auburn’s current projected win total is 5.0 according to Sports Illustrated

I expect Auburn to win more than five games next season. The roster is probably not complete and hopefully, they will add some pieces at wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line to help fill holes on this team. 

Assuming the Tigers beat Mercer, San Jose State, and Western Kentucky, they will only need three more victories to reach six wins and outperform expectations. These wins would likely come from Penn State, Missouri, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, or Arkansas. 

Assuming Auburn loses to Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama, Auburn's maximum wins will probably stay at nine. If Auburn wins more than nine games, Bryan Harsin should be an SEC Coach of the Year candidate. 

A nine-win season would be excellent but anything from six to eight games is a reasonable expectation for this team. Auburn will have an opportunity to build some early season momentum if the team can beat Penn State, LSU, and Missouri.

This season could be a real turning point for Auburn’s football program. In 2023, the new football-only facilities will be completed, and if Auburn has a winning season that could cause some real momentum for our program in the coming years. I think Auburn will go 7-5 in the regular season which will be just good enough for Bryan Harsin to keep his job.

I am predicting a week one win against Mercer. Next Auburn will play San Jose State which will be another easy win. Then Penn State travels to Auburn. Penn State will likely be worse than last season, therefore, I am predicting a win. Next, we have Missouri at home. As far as SEC games go, this should be an easy win. LSU will travel to Jordan-Hare the following week. I am predicting Auburn to lose a close one but should be a great game. Then Auburn will travel to Georgia which will likely be a loss against the defending national champions. If everything goes as I predict we would be 4-2 after the first 6 games.

The second half of the season is a much more challenging half. In week seven, Auburn travels to Ole Miss. The Rebels have a lot of preseason hype and I am expecting a close loss on the road. After a bye week, the Tigers will host Arkansas. The Razorbacks have a good team but I think Auburn will end the two-game losing streak and win in a close one. 

Auburn heads to Starkville for a battle with SEC West foe Mississippi State. This is the biggest question mark of our season and this game could go either way. It should be close and a huge game for both squads. Next, Auburn will play Texas A&M inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn will probably be a decent-sized underdog. 

After taking on Western Kentucky on Senior Night, the team will travel to Tuscaloosa and play Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Anything can happen in the Iron Bowl but this will likely be a loss.

Everything will likely not go how I predict but if it does, Auburn's record will be 7-5 which would easily beat the 5.0 projected win total.

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the second half against the Houston Cougars during 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
