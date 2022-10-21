Six Adjustments to Six Wins: How Auburn can make a bowl game

The Auburn Tigers started off 2-1 Heading into SEC play. Since SEC play has started they are 1-3. The Tigers have had trouble against inferior and superior opponents all season. The remaining schedule is full of challenges, with four SEC games left, two of which are on the road against ranked opponents in Mississippi State and Alabama, and one out-of-conference opponent, Western Kentucky.

The Tigers need a minimum of three wins to be able to advance into bowl season. The marquee problems during the Harsin era have been half-time adjustments and blown leads. The key for the rest of the season is how Harsin and the coaching staff can utilize the bye week to adjust and gameplan for their remaining schedule.

The offense and defense have to adjust to their strengths and work around their weaknesses. The adjustments have to be made on both sides of the ball to reach the six wins needed.

Offensive side:

The playmakers of this team are obviously starting quarterback Robby Ashford, the running back tandem of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, and wide receiver Javarrius Johnson. Utilizing these players has been a problem for the Tigers so far this season. Creating more unique and diverse running schemes can help incorporate the quarterback and both running backs. Using a two-back set with Ashford at quarterback could help open up running lanes and potentially create a more option-based running attack. The play-action passes that would come off of this set would help to open up deep passes to Johnson and other wide receivers. Keep the ball in your hands. The turnovers have become an expected issue for the Tigers. Auburn ranks 130th in the nation in turnover margin, one spot ahead of the bottom spot. The quarterbacks have been the primary source of these turnovers as they have thrown nine interceptions and have fumbled the ball multiple times this season. The key to fixing this issue would be to get passes out to short routes quickly to give the defense less time to react to a ball in the air. Ashford specifically has had trouble holding on to the ball when running if he were to slide and try and avoid contact this would be less of an issue. Using the offensive line creatively. The offensive line has been a sore spot for the team. Screens and pop passes can open up the passing game while also helping the offensive line to not have to hold blocks for an extended amount of time. Using more counter-run schemes, which were used in the 301 rushing yard game last week, would help to open up the running lanes.

Defensive side:

The defense has been worn out the past week and has been seeing an increasing number of injuries of late. The second-half collapses have less to do with adjustments on defense and more to do with substitutions. The defensive line and linebackers in particular have a much more concrete line-up than the secondary. The loss of Eku Leota has helped to create more substitutions, as Wooden has moved to the edge frequently and the middle has had Jayson Jones, Marquis Burks, and Jeffrey M'ba come in to spell Marcus Harris. The linebacker core has been Owen Pappoe and Wesley Steiner, with the occasional mixing-in of Cam Riley. Using the backup linebackers and using Morris Joesph and Dylan Brooks on edge will help the first line to get rest and have a stronger finish to games. The blitz schemes have been very one-dimensional during the first 7 games this season. Utilizing the faster players on our defense to get to the quarterback would not only help the defensive line get to the quarterback but could lead to a more pressured throw. The need for pressure is evident as Auburn is in the middle of the SEC on sacks and the pressured throws could lead to interceptions which are needed as well, Auburn ranks last in the SEC in interceptions Running the ball has been easy for almost every team Auburn has played this season. Ole Miss had the most rushing yards vs. an SEC opponent last week since the 1970s. The edge needs to be established and the middle needs to be filled. Wooden is a smaller interior defensive lineman and subbing him for a larger player like Jones or Burks, and moving Wooden to the edge would make for a much more balanced defensive line. Linebackers also need to play closer to the ball and need to wrap up more on their tackles.

These adjustments and steps could help fix or at least mask the issues on the team for the remainder of the season and hopefully lead to a bowl season.

