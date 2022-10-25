After a hard fought battle with the bye week, Auburn climbs the ESPN FPI rankings

After doing battle with the bye week, Auburn came out victorious and raised a few spots in the ESPN FPI rankings.

Auburn went into the bye week ranked 49th in the FPI rankings but left it at the 47th spot.

While raising in the overall ranking is great, Auburn took a hit in all the other statistics that are much more significant.

Heading into the bye, Auburn's projected record was 5.0-7.0. It's now dropped to 4.9-7.1. Their chances of winning six games dropped from 31.3% to 25.3%.

Strange, how the bye week matches up with different teams. Guess it did enough damage to make ESPN think that the Tigers now have even less of a chance of becoming bowl eligible.

When it comes to Auburn's matchup with Arkansas this week, the FPI rankings are giving the Tigers a 56.3% chance to win this game... which comes as a surprise, based on their other metrics. A lot of it (arguably) has to do with Auburn being the home team, and the Hogs are coming into this game banged up.

Nevertheless, Auburn needs a win if they want to make it to a bowl game, and this game is a great start.

Both the Tigers and the Razorbacks are coming off their bye week and are on a three-game losing streak. One of those streaks will be coming to an end on Saturday.

Arkansas is ranked 43rd in the FPI rankings, but a win over the Hogs would definitely increase the Tigers ranking in the FPI.

This should be a competitive and physical football game between two schools that love to run the football.

You can check out what Vegas thinks of Auburn vs. Arkansas here.

